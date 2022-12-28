Lauren Sanchez Rocks Skin Tight Leggings & Chanel Boots While Holding Hands With Jeff Bezos In Aspen

Lauren Sanchez and her Amazon founder beau, Jeff Bezos, made sure to get in some shopping at the high-end stores in Aspen during their holiday getaway. The superstar couple were spotted in the tony Colorado town on Wednesday, Dec. 28 dressed up for some retail therapy and perhaps a run on the slopes. Lauren stunned in a pink winter puffer, white leggings and a pair of Chanel boots, while Jeff kept it cool in a sherpa jacket and jeans.

Just two weeks before, Lauren partied like a rock star… or more like a Hollywood star… for her big 53rd birthday as she celebrated with none other than the uber famous Kim Kardashian and her mom Kris Jenner. The girlfriend of billionaire Jeff Bezos was spotted in Malibu on Thursday, Dec. 8 as the person of honor for a fun luncheon with her gal pals. Rocking a navy-blue dress, Lauren cut a cake with the phrase “hottest 25th birthday” for the shindig, as seen in photos posted to her Instagram.

Neither Lauren nor Jeff have commented on their double date buddies, Kim and Pete Davidson, breaking up earlier this year. Not only had the couples enjoyed dinner together in the past, but Pete was even ready to take a flight on Jeff’s rocket ship! The SNL funnyman was scheduled to join the crew aboard the New Shepard for a trip to space in March, however Blue Origin announced that the plans were cancelled shortly after they were announced. “Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission,” Blue Origin tweeted on Mar. 17. “We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days.”

Lauren and Jeff have been dating for almost four years after they began a romance while they were each married to other people. In fact, their relationship was exposed one day after Jeff and his wife of over 25 years and mother of his 4 children, Mackenzie Scott announced they were divorcing. Although the news caused quite the scandal, Jeff has maintained it was an amicable split and since then, he and Lauren have become inseparable.