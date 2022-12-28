Lauren Sanchez Rocks Skin Tight Leggings & Chanel Boots While Holding Hands With Jeff Bezos In Aspen

The raven-haired girlfriend of the Amazon billionaire stunned in her pink outfit as the fabulous couple got some retail therapy in during their Aspen holiday.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
December 28, 2022 6:14PM EST
View gallery
Aspen, CO - *EXCLUSIVE* -Kylie and Kendall Jenner enjoy a night out at 'Matsuhisa' Sushi Restaurant in Aspen Colorado.The sisters put on a very stylish display as they stepped out together for dinner on Sunday for a girl’s night out. Kylie stepped out in jeans, a white collared top with buttons and a fur bucket hat. Kendall put on a chic display in all black and a leather coat with fur lining. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 12 DECEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: 1 / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Aspen, CO - Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez hit the slopes in Aspen, CO Pictured: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez BACKGRID USA 27 DECEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: BUZZIPPER / LA.GOSSIPTV / BACKGRID

Lauren Sanchez and her Amazon founder beau, Jeff Bezos, made sure to get in some shopping at the high-end stores in Aspen during their holiday getaway. The superstar couple were spotted in the tony Colorado town on Wednesday, Dec. 28 dressed up for some retail therapy and perhaps a run on the slopes. Lauren stunned in a pink winter puffer, white leggings and a pair of Chanel boots, while Jeff kept it cool in a sherpa jacket and jeans.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos spent 2022 holidays in Aspen. (BUZZIPPER / LA.GOSSIPTV / BACKGRID)

Just two weeks before, Lauren partied like a rock star… or more like a Hollywood star… for her big 53rd birthday as she celebrated with none other than the uber famous Kim Kardashian and her mom Kris Jenner. The girlfriend of billionaire Jeff Bezos was spotted in Malibu on Thursday, Dec. 8 as the person of honor for a fun luncheon with her gal pals. Rocking a navy-blue dress, Lauren cut a cake with the phrase “hottest 25th birthday” for the shindig, as seen in photos posted to her Instagram.

Neither Lauren nor Jeff have commented on their double date buddies, Kim and Pete Davidsonbreaking up earlier this year. Not only had the couples enjoyed dinner together in the past, but Pete was even ready to take a flight on Jeff’s rocket ship! The SNL funnyman was scheduled to join the crew aboard the New Shepard for a trip to space in March, however Blue Origin announced that the plans were cancelled shortly after they were announced. “Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission,” Blue Origin tweeted on Mar. 17. “We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days.”

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos held hands in Aspen in December 2022. (BUZZIPPER / LA.GOSSIPTV / BACKGRID)

Lauren and Jeff have been dating for almost four years after they began a romance while they were each married to other people. In fact, their relationship was exposed one day after Jeff and his wife of over 25 years and mother of his 4 children, Mackenzie Scott announced they were divorcing.  Although the news caused quite the scandal, Jeff has maintained it was an amicable split and since then, he and Lauren have become inseparable.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad