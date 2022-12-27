Janelle Brown Spends Christmas With Her Kids & Grandkids After Split From Kody Brown

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown, 53, celebrated her first Christmas following her split from Kody Brown, 53, after nearly 30 years together. Janelle rang in the Dec. 25 holiday with her and Kody’s daughters, Maddie and Savannah, at Maddie and her husband Caleb Brush‘s house in North Carolina. They all posed with Maddie and Caleb’s children, Axel and Evie, in a sweet family photo that Janelle posted to Instagram.

“Merry Christmas 2022! 🎄🎁,” Janelle wrote in her caption. Her former sister wife Christine Brown, 50, gushed over the group snapshot and commented, “Awww so cute.”

Christmas 2022 was very different for the entire Brown family, considering Kody has split from Janelle, Christine, and Meri Brown, 51. Christine spent the holiday with her and Kody’s 12-year-old daughter Truely, while Meri traveled to Parowan, Utah, to be with her best friend Jenn Sullivan on Christmas. Kody and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, 44, didn’t divulge any of their Christmas plans on social media.

Janelle and Kody, the parents of six children together, confirmed their split in the Sister Wives: One on One special. The pair faced some cracks in their spiritual marriage during the COVID-19 pandemic, as they disagreed over Kody’s strict quarantine rules and how to navigate the difficult time. Kody was also upset with Janelle when she decided to rent and live in an RV while waiting for their family home to be built on Kody’s Coyote Pass property in Arizona.

Kody and Meri also confirmed their split in the Dec. 18 special for their TLC reality show. They tied the knot back in 1990. “I don’t really consider myself married to Meri,” Kody said during a confessional. “If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me.” Meri revealed that Kody never formally broke up with her.

Kody and Christine separated in 2021 after more than two decades of marriage. Kody revealed on Instagram at the time that it was Christine’s decision to end their marriage. While Christine and Janelle have remained close, Meri was initially upset with Christine that she decided to leave the polygamous family.

Now, Kody is only married to Robyn, who legally became his wife in 2014. Kody shares 18 children with his current wife and his three ex-spouses.