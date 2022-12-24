Lindsay Lohan Is All Smiles In Sweet Selfie With Husband Bader Shammas For Christmas

Cute couple alert! Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas marked their first holiday season as husband and wife with a Christmas tree selfie.

By:
December 24, 2022 2:14PM EST
lindsay lohan bader shammas
View gallery
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie looks classy in an all black ensemble as she goes shopping with her daughter Zahara in Los Angeles. Pictured: Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 12 DECEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Javiles / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Justin Bieber seen with wife Hailey after both his H&M merch was pulled from stores and his $200 million for music collection is in negotiations. 22 Dec 2022 Pictured: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA928106_026.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber spotted shopping in SoHo, New York City. 05 Dec 2022 Pictured: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: ZapatA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA923662_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: MEGA

Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas are still madly in love! Lindsay marked Christmas Eve by posting a new photo of herself and her man on Instagram. In the pic, they’re both flashing big smiles while leaning toward one another in front of a white Christmas tree. Lindsay looks stunning in a silky green top with bright red lipstick, which was perfect for the festive occasion. She also posted a solo selfie of herself blowing a kiss to the camera.

Lindsay and Bader got engaged in 2021 and confirmed their marriage in July 2022. In November, Lindsay was on a press tour for her Netflix movie, Falling For Christmas, and she opened up about the relationship, which she hadn’t publicly spoken about much beforehand. “It’s amazing,” Lindsay said, of married life, while appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. “I met my person.”

She also gushed that Bader is an “amazing man” and said that they make a “great team” in their relationship. “You just get to share everything with someone,” she gushed. “It’s so special. Everything becomes that much more important.”

lindsay lohan bader shammas
Lindsay and Bader out and about. (MEGA)

In another interview, Lindsay also opened up about the possibility of having kids with Bader. “I want to have kids,” Lindsay confirmed. She also revealed that she thinks she and Bader may raise their children in Dubai. “It’s so safe there and the schools are great,” she shared. “It’s so detached from everything I’m used to here in the States. And there’s no paparazzi. It’s nice to have that separate world that’s my own.”

Clearly, Lindsay has found her happily ever after, and her career is having a resurgence, as well. Falling for Christmas was her first leading movie role since 2013. In 2023, she’ll star in another Netflix movie, Irish Wish, which she filmed in Ireland earlier this year. In the movie, Lindsay makes a wish for true love of her own while attending the wedding of her best friend to the love of her life. After making the wish, she wakes up as the bride-to-be. An exact release date for the movie has not been confirmed.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad