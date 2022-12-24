Lindsay Lohan Is All Smiles In Sweet Selfie With Husband Bader Shammas For Christmas

Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas are still madly in love! Lindsay marked Christmas Eve by posting a new photo of herself and her man on Instagram. In the pic, they’re both flashing big smiles while leaning toward one another in front of a white Christmas tree. Lindsay looks stunning in a silky green top with bright red lipstick, which was perfect for the festive occasion. She also posted a solo selfie of herself blowing a kiss to the camera.

Lindsay and Bader got engaged in 2021 and confirmed their marriage in July 2022. In November, Lindsay was on a press tour for her Netflix movie, Falling For Christmas, and she opened up about the relationship, which she hadn’t publicly spoken about much beforehand. “It’s amazing,” Lindsay said, of married life, while appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. “I met my person.”

She also gushed that Bader is an “amazing man” and said that they make a “great team” in their relationship. “You just get to share everything with someone,” she gushed. “It’s so special. Everything becomes that much more important.”

In another interview, Lindsay also opened up about the possibility of having kids with Bader. “I want to have kids,” Lindsay confirmed. She also revealed that she thinks she and Bader may raise their children in Dubai. “It’s so safe there and the schools are great,” she shared. “It’s so detached from everything I’m used to here in the States. And there’s no paparazzi. It’s nice to have that separate world that’s my own.”

Clearly, Lindsay has found her happily ever after, and her career is having a resurgence, as well. Falling for Christmas was her first leading movie role since 2013. In 2023, she’ll star in another Netflix movie, Irish Wish, which she filmed in Ireland earlier this year. In the movie, Lindsay makes a wish for true love of her own while attending the wedding of her best friend to the love of her life. After making the wish, she wakes up as the bride-to-be. An exact release date for the movie has not been confirmed.