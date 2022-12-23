Cindy Crawford Goes Makeup Free In Jeans For Casual Christmas Shopping In Malibu: Photos

Now’s the time for last-minute holiday shopping! Cindy Crawford kept it casual as she went to pick up a few things while in Malibu on Thursday, December 22. The model, 56, was seen out and about on her way to a shop with a makeup-free look. She looked prepared and knew exactly what she needed as she walked with a list in hand.

Other than the makeup-free look, Cindy had a casual look, perfect for getting holiday shopping done. She rocked a light brown hoodie and blue jeans, with a belt to match her top. She also wore a pair of boots with a small heel and carried a light brown purse with her. She looked like she was in a good mood as she got to the store. Maybe they had everything she needed!

Other than the shopping trip, Cindy has posted about some of her recent holiday festivities on her Instagram. She starred in a themed photo-shoot and video for her Meaningful Beauty line of products on Friday. She shared that she was in New York with her husband Rande Gerber and some modeling friends on Sunday, December 18. She shared how much she loves visiting NYC over the Christmas season. “Love The Big Apple anytime but especially leading up to the holidays – with all the lights and decorations,” she wrote with the post. “And nothing gets me in the holiday spirit more than catching up with family and friends!”

Cindy will most likely be spending the holidays with her family, including her son Presley, 23, and daughter Kaia, 21, both of whom are models. Kaia looks so much like her mom in particular! Cindy has gotten a chance to collaborate with her daughter on a few modeling appearances throughout the year. The former House of Style host even got to walk the runway with her daughter at Paris Fashion Week back in March. It’s clear Cindy si very supportive of her daughter.