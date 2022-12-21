Los Angeles Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Engaged To Actor & Comedian Jay Mohr

Jeanie Buss, 61, and Jay Mohr, 52, will be heading down the aisle soon! The Los Angeles Lakers owner and actor, who have been dating for several years, recently got engaged after he proposed, according to TMZ Sports. A source told the outlet that the lovebirds bonded over sports and comedy and are excited to spend the rest of their lives together.

There was speculation about an engagement after Jeanie was recently spotted wearing a ring on her left hand ring finger, and sources confirmed that she is planning on saying “I do” with Jay in the future. The pair started “quietly” dating in 2017, TMZ Sports also reported, and would often go to Lakers games together, with one of their most recent appearances happening at the end of Nov. Jeanie has also regularly shared Instagram posts about her love for her soon-to-be husband.

In Dec. 2021, she shared a loving photo of Jay kissing her on the side of the head as they embraced in front of the camera, which can be seen above. She was all smiles and looked as thrilled as could be. “All is good @jaymohr37 – you are the best!! ❤️ Which way is the moon?🌛 “We’re gonna play Steve” #Tides #moon #FamilyFeud #OurStory,” she captioned the post.

In Oct. of this year, Jay also took to his own Instagram to share a cute photo of him and Jeanie dressed up for Halloween. “Happy Halloween from The Mohrs @jeaniebuss,” he wrote in the caption. They have yet to publicly announce their engagement on social media, but from their past posts, we wouldn’t be surprised if they did soon!

Before Jeanie and Jay got engaged, they both had public romances with former partners who were also in the spotlight. Jeannie was previously engaged to legendary coach Phil Jackson but they split in Dec. 2016. Jay was married to actress Nikki Cox for 10 years before they filed for divorce in 2016 and has two children, including Jackson, 20, whom he shares with ex Nicole Chamberlain, and Meredith, 11, whom he shares with Nikki.