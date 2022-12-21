Brandi Glanville, 50, Is A Sexy Santa In Red Swimsuit & Santa Hat After Eddie Cibrian Bombshell

Brandi Glanville looked like she was focused on the festive season instead of family drama (which often go hand-in-hand) as she was spotted out for a fun beach day in Malibu on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Just ahead of the big holiday, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 50, rocked a red swimsuit and a matching Santa hat on the sands of the tony seaside town.

The former model showed of her incredible physique a day after she dropped a bombshell accusation against her ex Eddie Cibrian, claiming he had an affair with actress Piper Perabo in 2005. Eddie was quick to provide a statement to HollywoodLife denying the allegations. “I’m sad I have to address this, I really believed that we had come a long way, but this was untrue 19 years ago and it’s untrue now,” Eddie told us via his rep on Tuesday, Dec 20. “Just because someone thinks something might be true does not make it true. This is all so unnecessary. Fun times at the Christmas table await.”

It was just hours before Eddie’s statement that Brandi opened up about the alleged affair to Page Six, where she said her ex and Piper were “f***ing” while costarring on the 2005 film The Cave. “They did a movie together and [my son] Mason was 1 years old and I went to the set and it was in another country, Romania, I think,” Brandi began. “And [Piper] was a horrible c**t to me. She was flirting with Eddie, like, right in front of me. I was like, ‘Am I here? Am I the only person [seeing this]? Like, what is happening?'”

Brandi, who was married to Eddie from 2001 to 2010 and shares sons Mason, now 19, and Jake Cibrian, 15, with the actor, revealed that she was told of Eddie and Piper’s alleged relationship by production employees. “I made friends on set and I heard a lot of things,” Brandi explained to the outlet, adding that crew members told her that, “Piper and Eddie were f***king.”

She also said that Eddie called her “crazy and jealous” when she confronted him about Piper shortly after he returned home from filming. Brandi decided to stay in the marriage, saying she was “blindly in love” and concerned for her children. Lastly, the reality star noted that she was well aware of the “irony” of Piper starring in Coyote Ugly five years later alongside country icon LeAnn Rimes, who had an affair with Eddie on a different movie set and is now married to the actor.