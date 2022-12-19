Christina Aguilera Gives Off ‘Birthday Energy’ In Plunging Bodysuit As She Celebrates Turning 42: Photos

One thing for sure about Christina Aguilera is that she always makes a statement and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. Christina posted photos of herself rocking an incredibly low-cut bodysuit with high-waisted silk joggers to celebrate her 42nd birthday in Vietnam.

Christina celebrated her birthday on December 18 and she posted a slideshow of photos with the caption, “Birthday energy.” Christina wore pieces from YSL, Vivienne Westwood, Louboutin, and Givenchy in the photos. She rocked a skintight orange low-cut bodysuit that showed off ample cleavage. The one-piece had cutouts on the sides of her waist and she tucked the top into a pair of high-waisted, silk maroon joggers with an elastic band around her tiny waist.

On top of her outfit, Christina rocked a baggy black silk trench coat and she accessorized with black patent leather ankle-strap heels and gold sunglasses. As for her glam, she had her long, platinum-blonde hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves. A dark brown lip liner with a glossy light brown lip gloss tied her sexy look together.

Xtina has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently attended a Pittsburgh Penguins hockey game when she wore a tight black top tucked into high-waisted black leather pants. She topped her look off with a long, super puffy black down jacket, a chunky knit black beanie, and silver layered necklaces.

Another one of our favorite recent looks from her was her plunging black blazer dress with chunky gold buttons. Christina chose to go braless underneath the dress, revealing major cleavage, and she styled her look with a pair of skintight, bright red pant boots with pointed toes. She topped her look off with oversized black sunglasses and beach waves.