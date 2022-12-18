Kim Kardashian Wears Crop Top & Leather Pants To Mason’s 13th Birthday Bash: Photos

Kim Kardashian, 42, looked fashionably cool on Dec. 17 when she attended her nephew Mason Disick‘s 13th birthday party in West Hollywood, CA. The beauty wore a black cropped graphic tee and black leather pants with sequins to the bash and carried a matching small purse. She had her long blonde hair down and accessorized with several necklaces as she topped her look off with black heels.

Kim was one of many Karjenners who attended the big event. Her oldest daughter North West, 9, was spotted arriving with Khloe Kardashian and cousin Penelope Disick, 10. Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were also in attendance as well as Kim’s mom Kris Jenner and Mason’s mom Kourtney Kardashian. The party seemed to have a theme color of black since most of the guests wore black outfits.

Before Kim made headlines for attending Mason’s party, she did so for a TikTok video with North. They both danced around while wearing their pajamas and the video was captioned, “Best friends for life.” It was one of many memorable posts the mother-daughter duo have posted in the past few weeks.

In addition to wearing pajamas with North, Kim wore matching pajamas with some of her other kids, including Saint, 7, and Chicago, 3, and nieces, True, 4and Dream, 6, when they posed for several cute photos last week. The comfortable-looking onesies were red and white and patterned with snowflakes and other winter-related designs. “full house,” Kim captioned the memorable post.

When Kim’s not wowing in party outfits or pajamas, she’s making headlines for her split from the father of her kids, Kanye West. The former lovebirds’ divorce was finalized on Nov. 29 and she was awarded $200,000 in child support from the rapper. He’s also responsible for 50% of their kids’ educational expenses, including tuition, and 50% of their security expenses. If there’s ever a dispute regarding the kids, Kim and Kanye also have to agree they will participate in mediation, according to TMZ.