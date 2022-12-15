Lucy Boynton Shows Off Red Hair Makeover At ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Premiere: Before & After Photos

Lucy Boynton shocked us all when she showed off a gorgeous new red hair makeover at The Pale Blue Eye premiere at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles on Dec. 14. The 28-year-old looked stunning on the red carpet when she showed off her new bright red, dark hair that was down, straight, and parted in the middle.

Lucy’s shiny red hair stood out against her white victorian Chanel Fall 2020 Haute Couture gown. Her dress featured three-quarter poofy sleeves while the bodice and center of the dress were fitted and covered in lace. Lucy’s waist was cinched in and the rest of the taffeta skirt was poofed out on the sides, giving off a ballroom look.

Lucy accessorized her old-fashioned dress with Chanel Fine Jewelry featuring dangling diamond earrings and a pair of black and white Chanel two-tone pumps. She styled her new red hair makeover with a bold, dark red lip, a sultry smokey eye, red eyeshadow, and liner.

Lucy’s new hairstyle was a total 180 from her usual look, but she pulled off her new ‘do perfectly. Lucy has been slowly transitioning to red hair recently and just a few weeks ago, she attended a screening of the film in London when she debuted a strawberry blonde hue. She had her newly dyed light red hair pulled into a slicked-back bun that was parted in the middle. She styled her hair with a sleeveless, sheer black lace Shushu Tong Fall 2022 dress.

Lucy usually rocks platinum blonde hair and just last month, she was at an event where she had her bright blonde, shoulder-length hair down in loose waves while parted in the middle. She styled her hair with a long-sleeve sheer black blouse tucked into a pair of baggy black satin trousers with a Chanel purse and pointed-toe black pumps.