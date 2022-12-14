Leah Messer’s 3 Daughters Look So Grown Up In Family Photo For Addie’s Holiday Concert: Photos

Leah Messer revealed how 'proud' she was of her daughter Addie as she happily posed with her look-alike girls in fashionable red and white outfits perfect for Christmas time.

By:
December 14, 2022 5:35PM EST
View gallery
Leah Messer CMT Music Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, USA - 07 Jun 2017
Teen Mom star Leah Messer takes her daughter Aleeah Grace Simms the Beverly Hills Arts Fair Pictured: Leah Messer,Aleeah Grace Simms,Leah Messer Aleeah Grace Simms Ref: SPL1607542 221017 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
arriving to the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at the Fabulous Forum in Inglewood, CA Pictured: Leah Messer,Jenelle Evans David Eason Jennifer Bartels Kyle Richards Mena Suvari Jeremy Scott Jasmine Sanders Joan Smalls Josh Peck Julia Michaels Katy Perry Keely Doty Ryan Ashley Nikki Simpson Kendrick Lamar Kodak Black Laura Marano Leah Messer Brian Gravely Lil Yachty Liza Koshy Lizzo Lorde Machine Gun Kelly Matt Cutshall Max Joseph Priscila Joseph Mel B Noah Cyrus Ocean Park Standoff Renee Bargh Ref: SPL1563571 280817 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: SplashNews

Leah Messer, 30, got into the holiday season with her three daughters when she attended one of their concerts. The Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram to share several new photos of her, Aleeah and Aliannah, 12, and Adalynn, 9, posing in red and white outfits at Adalynn’s show. They were all smiles and all four of them had their hair down as they showed off various poses for the camera.

Leah wore a red long-sleeved sweater and black pants while Aleeah wore her own red top and black pants. Aliannah wore a white short that was trimmed with ruffles and a tan leather skirt, while Adalynn wore a red button-down sweater, a matching skirt, and white tights. “Addies Christmas program 🎄❤️ We’re so proud of you,” Leah wrote while tagging her daughter’s Instagram page in the caption of the post.

Once Leah shared the cute post, her fans were quick to respond, and many of them brought up how grown up the girls looked. “Oh my goodness they are so beautiful and so grown up!” one fan wrote while another called all of them “beautiful.” A third wrote, “They are getting so tall” and a fourth shared, “Such beauties!”

Leah Messer, Kids
Leah and her daughters when they were younger. (SplashNews)

Before Leah shared her latest photos with her daughters, she made headlines when she told us how happy she was for her relationship with Jaylan Mobley to be approved by her girls. “I think just them asking… it’s like, low-key, their approval [of my relationship with Jaylan]. They love Jaylan. We are happy. And we’re very excited,” Leah EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, when asked about a specific moment in a Teen Mom: The Next Chapter trailer and whether she and Jaylan would be getting married anytime soon. She announced their engagement just a few days later on social media but by Oct. 2022, they split.

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship,” Leah and Jaylan wrote alongside a black and white photo of themselves holding hands, in their breakup announcement.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad