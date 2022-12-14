Leah Messer’s 3 Daughters Look So Grown Up In Family Photo For Addie’s Holiday Concert: Photos

Leah Messer, 30, got into the holiday season with her three daughters when she attended one of their concerts. The Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram to share several new photos of her, Aleeah and Aliannah, 12, and Adalynn, 9, posing in red and white outfits at Adalynn’s show. They were all smiles and all four of them had their hair down as they showed off various poses for the camera.

Leah wore a red long-sleeved sweater and black pants while Aleeah wore her own red top and black pants. Aliannah wore a white short that was trimmed with ruffles and a tan leather skirt, while Adalynn wore a red button-down sweater, a matching skirt, and white tights. “Addies Christmas program 🎄❤️ We’re so proud of you,” Leah wrote while tagging her daughter’s Instagram page in the caption of the post.

Once Leah shared the cute post, her fans were quick to respond, and many of them brought up how grown up the girls looked. “Oh my goodness they are so beautiful and so grown up!” one fan wrote while another called all of them “beautiful.” A third wrote, “They are getting so tall” and a fourth shared, “Such beauties!”

Before Leah shared her latest photos with her daughters, she made headlines when she told us how happy she was for her relationship with Jaylan Mobley to be approved by her girls. “I think just them asking… it’s like, low-key, their approval [of my relationship with Jaylan]. They love Jaylan. We are happy. And we’re very excited,” Leah EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, when asked about a specific moment in a Teen Mom: The Next Chapter trailer and whether she and Jaylan would be getting married anytime soon. She announced their engagement just a few days later on social media but by Oct. 2022, they split.

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship,” Leah and Jaylan wrote alongside a black and white photo of themselves holding hands, in their breakup announcement.