Heidi Klum, 49, Stuns In Sheer White Dress With Thigh-High Slit For ‘Avatar’ Premiere

Heidi Klum, 49, brought some heat to the red carpet premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water in Los Angeles on Dec. 12. The model looked absolutely incredible as she rocked a sheer, white dress at the event. The ensemble featured a dangerously high leg slit up one side and one shouldered sleeve. She completed the outfit with her hair slicked back, along with dark eye makeup to contrast the wispy gown. She also wore clear, open-toed shoes on her feet for the icy red carpet look.

While Heidi posed for several solo photos, she was also joined by her husband, Tom Kaulitz, at the event. Tom also went for an out-of-this-world themed look, wearing a futuristic silver suit, which he paired with black shoes. The two were all smiles as they took pictures together on their red carpet date night.

It was quite a star studded event, with Zoe Saldana, the movie’s star, also in attendance, along with her husband, Marco Perego. Other celebrities who walked the red carpet included Halle Bailey, The Weeknd and Henry Cavill. The L.A. premiere followed the movie’s London premiere earlier this month.

Avatar: The Way Of Water is the long-awaited sequel to the original film, which came out in 2009. More than ten years later, fans will get to see what happens next in the James Cameron-helmed franchise. In addition to Zoe, the movie also stars Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang and more. The film is set to be released on Dec. 16, 2022.

Although filming for the Avatar sequel finished in Sept. 2020, there have been significant delays in the movie’s theatrical release. However, the third installment in the franchise is still set for a 2024 release, followed by two more films, which are currently set for 2026 and 2028 releases.