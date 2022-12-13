Gisele Bundchen Sparkles In Gold Cutout Dress For 1st Red Carpet After Tom Brady Divorce

While attending a red carpet event in Brazil, Gisele Bundchen looked stunning in a sparkly gold gown, marking her first official appearance since divorcing Tom Brady.

By:
December 13, 2022 7:51AM EST
View gallery
Gisele BundchenCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Model Gisele Bundchen arrives at lavish Vivara Event on the Red carpet before exiting through the emergency exit in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Pictured: Gisele Bundchen Ref: SPL5509576 121222 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Burberry reveals the next evolution of the TB Summer Monogram with a new campaign starring the enigmatic Gisele Bündchen. The TB Summer Monogram campaign melds the past and the present to create a collision of iconicity, reflected in the print of the collection. In stills captured by Luigi & Iango, the iconic Gisele Bündchen adopts an effortless stance in front of unreleased portraits captured by the duo ten years prior. A relaxed pose asserts her inner confidence – a candid interpretation of beauty, exemplified through the collection. ‘I was so happy to see Riccardo again after such a long time and shooting with my sweet friends Luigi and Iango is always a blast. It was so special spending time with everyone, we had so much fun on set.’ Gisele Bündchen To bring this campaign to life, Riccardo worked with an iconic creative team, including photographers Luigi & Iango, stylist Suzanne Koller and make-up artist Georgi Sandev. The collection unites two of Burberry’s icons to form a bold print that symbolises a synergy of the past and present. The classic Check merges with the TB Monogram – a motif introduced by Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci. The collection for men and women, features a range of pieces including gabardine trench coats, silk-blend bomber jackets, silk dresses, cotton shirts, swimwear and sunglasses. A mixture of heritage and modernity. A union of icons, focused on the future. The new TB Summer Monogram collection is available to purchase online and in selected Burberry stores. 06 Jun 2022 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen. Photo credit: Courtesy of Burbery/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA865649_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: SplashNews.com

Gisele Bundchen looked absolutely stunning as she attended an anniversary event for a jewelry store in Brazil on Dec. 12. The event marked Gisele’s first red carpet appearance since she divorced Tom Brady at the end of October. The model was an absolute vision in a gold dress, which featured a midsection cutout and off the shoulder straps. She completed the look with open-toed gold shoes, as well as a chunky gold necklace. Her hair was pulled back into a curly ponytail, as well.

gisele bundchen
Gisele on the red carpet. (SplashNews.com)

The appearance comes after Gisele was photographed arriving in Brazil with her and Tom’s two children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, earlier the same day. Meanwhile, Tom has been back in the States for his football career, playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, he has also been seen spending time with the kids since he and Gisele announced their decision to split ahead of Halloween.

Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bundchen leaving the event. (SplashNews.com)

The pair’s divorce announcement came after weeks of speculation that there was trouble in paradise between them. The were married for 13 years at the time of the breakup. “Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” Gisele explained. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children, whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. But we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

Earlier this year, Tom announced his decision to retire from football to devote more time to his family. However, within a matter of weeks, he shared that he would be un-retiring and playing another season with the Bucs. Gisele recently bought a new mansion in Miami to be close to where Tom is located for work, which will make things easier in terms of co-parenting.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad