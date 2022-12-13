Gisele Bundchen Sparkles In Gold Cutout Dress For 1st Red Carpet After Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bundchen looked absolutely stunning as she attended an anniversary event for a jewelry store in Brazil on Dec. 12. The event marked Gisele’s first red carpet appearance since she divorced Tom Brady at the end of October. The model was an absolute vision in a gold dress, which featured a midsection cutout and off the shoulder straps. She completed the look with open-toed gold shoes, as well as a chunky gold necklace. Her hair was pulled back into a curly ponytail, as well.

The appearance comes after Gisele was photographed arriving in Brazil with her and Tom’s two children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, earlier the same day. Meanwhile, Tom has been back in the States for his football career, playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, he has also been seen spending time with the kids since he and Gisele announced their decision to split ahead of Halloween.

The pair’s divorce announcement came after weeks of speculation that there was trouble in paradise between them. The were married for 13 years at the time of the breakup. “Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” Gisele explained. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children, whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. But we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

Earlier this year, Tom announced his decision to retire from football to devote more time to his family. However, within a matter of weeks, he shared that he would be un-retiring and playing another season with the Bucs. Gisele recently bought a new mansion in Miami to be close to where Tom is located for work, which will make things easier in terms of co-parenting.