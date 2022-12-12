Rebel Wilson Reveals How Kissing A Woman In New Movie Influenced Her Real-Life Romance

Comedian and actress Rebel Wilson, 42, is starring in a new movie titled, The Almond and the Seahorse, and she told The Hollywood Reporter that her onscreen kiss “opened” her heart. “I’d never kissed a woman before so I was thinking, ‘Oh God, how’s that going to go?'”, the blonde beauty said of her onscreen smooch with her costar Charlotte Gainsbourg, 51. “If I hadn’t had the experience with Charlotte or the experience with the other woman, I don’t know if I would have ever met [her partner Ramona Agruma],” she added. “Having those experiences opened my heart up to it as a possibility. I’m grateful for those two experiences. It changed my love life completely.”

The star also told the outlet that prior to working on the film, she had a “situation” with a woman, but still had not kissed one. “I had kind of had a situation with a woman before, not a sexual relationship and we hadn’t kissed or anything,” the new mom continued. “But then the kiss with Charlotte came up. I didn’t think it was that big of a deal or anything.”

Rebel gushed that kissing a woman at work, inspired her to do it when she was off the set. “Then, weirdly through kissing her in my professional life I thought, well, maybe I should do that for real in my personal life and see how it goes, which I did,” she told THR with a laugh. “That was in 2021 and then I met Ramona at the end of 2021.” The Senior Year star then discussed how she felt the day she kissed Charlotte. “But kissing Charlotte was a big thing for me. I was so nervous that day because she’s so cool and I was really stressed. But it was great,” she said.

The Australian native first revealed the news of her relationship with Ramona via Instagram on June 9. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove,” Rebel captioned the sweet selfie with Ramona. During her chat with THR, Rebel also recalled what led to her coming out via Instagram. She named the Sydney Morning Herald, and said a “snarky journalist” had sent her a “threatening” email asking her to release the story.

“I come from quite a conservative family and so does Ramona and we were slowly telling people in our lives,” Rebel shared. “That kind of rushed it in a way that was really uncomfortable because we didn’t have time to tell everybody and I didn’t want a journalist to be the one to release a story like that.” More recently on Nov. 4, Rebel also disputed the rumors that she and her designer girlfriend were engaged. “Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged!” she wrote over a cute selfie shared via her Instagram Story.

Rebel’s latest project, The Almond and the Seahorse, hits theaters on Dec. 16. She even shared the official trailer via Instagram on Nov. 8. “Here’s the full trailer, this is a special one: THE ALMOND & THE SEAHORSE releases Dec 16th in Theaters and Everywhere You Rent Movies @ifcfilms,” Rebel captioned the clip. And aside from work, Rebel has recently been busy welcoming her bundle of joy, which she announced was welcomed via surrogate on Nov. 7. “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate she’s a little miracle!”, the momma bear tweeted.