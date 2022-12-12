Pamela Anderson Rocks White Feather Dress & Channels Her Iconic Pink Hat At Jacquemus Fashion Show

Pamela Anderson always makes a statement on the red carpet no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at the “Le Raphia” Jacquemus show on December 12 in Le Bourget, France. The 55-year-old channeled her roots when she rocked a white halterneck dress with a feathered skirt and a matching oversized feather hat.

Pamela’s huge straw hat was completely covered in white fringe and feathers, while her sleeveless, halterneck choker dress featured a tight bodice and a cinched-in waist. Around Pam’s waist were more feathers while the rest of the skirt wrapped around the waist and was slit on the side revealing her toned legs. She topped her look off with a pair of white slip-on leather heels and one single elbow-length glove with feather trim.

When we saw Pam’s outfit at the fashion show, we couldn’t help but think of her iconic hat from the 1999 VMAs. Pamela attended with her husband at the time, Tommy Lee, when she wore a skintight white lace corset with sequin pants and a massive pink feather Ivy Supersonic hat.

Pamela’s fluffy pink hat was covered in feathers and had one long white feather sticking out of the top. She styled the headwear with a plunging top and low-rise blue sequin pants that were covered in an intricate floral pattern. Pam’s famous pink hat was so iconic, that tons of celebrities and fans have recreated her look for Halloween, including Kim Kardashian back in 2018. Kim copied Pam’s look to a T while her friend Jonathan Cheban dressed up as Tommy.