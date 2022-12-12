Emily Blunt Reveals How Tom Cruise Reacted When She Cried Over 85 Lb. Costume On Set

Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise starred together in the 2014 movie, Edge of Tomorrow, and the actress opened up about what it was like working with the intense film star in a new interview. Emily discussed the rigorous training process for the movie, which took more than two months. In order to get used to wearing the extremely heavy costumes required for the film, the stars worked out in weighted vests. “We had to wear these enormous robotic suits,” Emily explained on the Smartless podcast. “It would’ve been great if they could have CGI-ed them, but we wanted to do it practically, in a tactile way.”

The actress revealed that her suit was about 85 pounds. “It was so heavy,” she recalled. “The first time I put it on, I started to cry in front of Tom, and he didn’t know what to do.” Emily said that, at first, Tom “just stared at [her] and was like, ‘I know, I know.'” But as time went on, she started getting more anxious. “I was like, ‘Tom, I’m not sure how I’m going to get through this shoot,’ and just started to cry,” she shared. “I said, ‘I’m feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot.'”

At that point, Tom didn’t have time for her tears anymore. “He just stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do,” Emily admitted. ” And he goes, ‘Come on, stop being such a p***y, okay?’ I did laugh. And then we got through it.” Emily also chuckled while retelling the story on the podcast.

Since Emily opened up about the situation, the story has gotten some mixed reviews. Many fans think Tom was being too harsh with her for her reaction to the intense filming methods. However, Emily appeared to take Tom’s advice in stride, and clearly, they were able to get through the pain and produce the final product of the film.