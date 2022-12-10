Ronnie Turner’s Widow Afida Turner Hints That Cancer Caused His Death In Heartbreaking Tribute

Afida Turner, 45, spoke out about her late husband, Ronnie Turner, and his death, in a touching new Instagram post. Although his cause of death has yet to be officially released, the loving spouse hinted that cancer may be the reason for his passing, in the caption of a post that included multiple photos of Ronnie with his family, including his parents, Ike and Tina Turner, and friends.

“RONNIE TURNER WITH IS FATHER IKE TURNER : RONNIE WAS A TERRIFIC MUSICIAN AND BASS PLAYER AMAZING SOUL A HEART OF GIANT TRUE ANGEL HIGHLY SPIRITUAL ONE OF A KIND I AM CRYING BLOED THIS TIME TO MUCH GOD 💔😭😭🙏🙏🙏VERY VERY VERY BAD RONNIE GOT SICK IN 3 WEEKS F*CK CANCER ♋️ 😡🙏🙏🙏🙏💔🆘,” the caption read.

Once she published the heartbreaking statement, her followers were quick to response with well wishes and support in the comments section. “Praying for you and your family,” one follower wrote while another wrote that they were “sending love.” A third shared, “My sincere condolences” and many more left heart emojis to signify their love.

This is the second tribute post Afida posted since Ronnie’s passing. Her first also included various photos and another bittersweet caption. “MY GOD RONNIE TURNER A TRUE ANGEL HIUGE SOUL HIGHLY SPIRITUAL MY HUSBAND MY BEST FRIEND MY BABY I WAS IYOUR MUMMY YOUR NURSE YOUR LITTLE MONSTER ❤️🙏💔🎩,” she wrote. “I DID THE BEST TO THE END THIS TIME I WAS NO ABLE TO SAVE YOU LOVE U FOR THIS 17 YEARS THIS IS VERY VERY VERY BAD I AM VERY MAD 😡 THIS IS A TRAGEDY U WITH YOUR BROTHER CRAIG AND YOUR FATHER IKE TURNER AND ALINE REST IN PARADISE 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️😭😭💔💔 SO UNFAIR !”

Afida’s tribute post comes just two days after Ronnie passed away at the age of 62. TMZ first reported the sad news and revealed medics were called to the musician’s San Fernando Valley, CA home after a 911 call, which stated he was having trouble breathing before he stopped breathing, was placed. Although bystanders reportedly attempted CPR, Ronnie was declared dead on the scene, and an investigation is ongoing.

Once the news was out, Ronnie’s mother, Tina, 83, quickly issued a statement about the tragedy on Instagram. “Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow, I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son,” she wrote alongside a black and white close-up photo of herself with her eyes closed.