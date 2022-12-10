Dua Lipa Steps Out In Bustier Black Dress For Jingle Ball: Photos

Dua Lipa, 27, turned heads at iHeartRadio’s 2022 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York City, NY on Friday. The singer rocked a long black dress that had a bustier top and ruffles just below her hip line as she posed on the red carpet of the music event, which took place at Madison Square Garden. She had her long wavy hair down and swept over one shoulder and accessorized with a long silver diamond necklace.

Dua showed off her epic look as she mingled alongside other impressively dressed stars at the celebrity event. Demi Lovato also wore a black outfit that included a long-sleeved cropped jacket over a black top and black baggy pants that had a rip just below one knee area, letting fishnet material peek through. She also wore a belt around her waist and topped off the look with black boots.

Zoey Deutch showed up in a black sleeveless mini dress that had a cut out design on one bottom side. She paired it with black heels and had her long hair down. Other notable stars that attended include the Backstreet Boys, Katie Holmes, Martha Stewart, Charlie Puth, Ava Max, Crystal Rosas, and more.

Dua’s latest appearance among other familiar faces comes just a week after she made headlines at the Variety‘s 2022 Hitmakers Brunch. She wore a very different outfit that included an oversized pinstripe gray blazer and pants. She added black chunky boots to the overall look and accessorized with multiple necklaces and sunglasses.

In Nov., she also got attention for wearing a totally sheer pink dress that allowed pink bikini bottoms to peek through, in a set of Instagram photos. The outfit’s material was fishnet and she paired it with matching gloves. The beauty rocked the memorable choice when she spent time in Melbourne, Australia.