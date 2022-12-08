Pete Davidson Shows Off Calvin Klein Boxers While Revealing His NY Giants Tattoo On New IG

Pete Davidson may be known for playing the field, but he proved his all-out commitment for the New York Giants on Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. The Saturday Night Live alum made it clear who has his heart, as he flashed his Calvin Klein boxer briefs and a Giants football tattoo in a photo with NFL alum Eli Manning, 41.

Pete and Eli launched a joint Instagram on Wednesday and the antics were almost instantaneous. The King Of Staten Island star announced the account news while cuddling in bed with the quarterback, telling fans he was only willing to come back to the platform with “The GOAT.” A very cuddly looking Eli then joked, “You’re bed is so comfortable.”

Another post showed Pete proving his dedication to the Giants. He pulled up his shirt and slouched his sweatpants to reveal a collection of tattoos scattered above his Calvin Klein wasteband. Eli was there to point out the most important ink: a little Giants helmet on his tummy. “Confirmed.. Pete’s a Giants fan,” Eli wrote on top.

Pete’s long been fond of showing his heart with his tattoos. When he was dating Kim Kardashian, he displayed his love through a number of designs. But one of his most famous tributes to the SKIMS mogul appeared to vanish not long after news of the couple’s split in Aug. 2022. He sported a bandage on his neck while on the set of his new TV show Bupkis in New York City on October 3, hiding where his “My girl is a lawyer” tattoo used to be.

It seems the star has an evolving relationship with his body art. He vowed to get rid of all his tattoos back in 2021, telling People he was getting laser tattoo removal treatments at the time. “I get my next treatment [in] like a month or so,” he told the magazine. “They said by the time I’m 30, they should all be gone. So they got, like, two more years left of this.” Guess now he’ll just have room for more tats!