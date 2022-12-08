‘MDLLA’s Josh Flagg Teases The ‘Big’ Season 14 Moment He Sees Ex Bobby ‘For The First Time In Months’ (Exclusive)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is back for season 14, and big changes are ahead for Josh Flagg. From a new gig to a new boyfriend, Josh is embracing all that this next chapter has to offer. But he’ll also be confronting his past. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Josh about the upcoming face-to-face conversation he will have with ex Bobby Boyd.

“I mean, it is what it is and the cameras are there. The divorce is not finalized yet, so I don’t know how that’s going to pan out,” Josh told HollywoodLife. “But it’s interesting to watch everything up to date and, obviously, we cover it on the show. There’s a scene where Bobby and I see each other for the first time in months since I left the house. That’ll be a very highly-rated episode. That’s going to be a big episode.”

Josh noted that he “wanted to keep as much” of his divorce as private as possible, but you can only keep so much private.” Despite the divorce drama, Josh has also found a new love in Andrew Beyer. Million Dollar Listing fans will get to see this romance evolve on screen.

“We’ve been together for 10 months, and we’ve been filming the show for 10 months, so you get to see it all,” Josh teased. The new couple was open to giving an inside look at their relationship in season 14. “It’s just what felt right or didn’t feel right. We covered what we wanted to cover and what we didn’t want to cover we didn’t,” he said.

In addition to his new romance, the top real estate agent has joined forces with Tracy Tutor and Josh Altman at Douglas Elliman after 10 years at Rodeo Realty. Josh revealed how his co-stars led him to take this new gig.

“Tracy and Josh were very influential. I think Tracy actually set up the meeting,” Josh said. “We’re all really good friends. It made sense that we’re all in the same place. It was just time for me to make a change. I was at the last company for over 10 years and I was the biggest agent there in a smaller pond. I’d rather be amongst other large agents in a bigger pond.” Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles season 14 will air Thursdays on Bravo.