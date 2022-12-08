Carly Pearce Is All Smiles In Red Mini Dress To Host & Perform On ‘CMA Country Christmas’

It was a night of double duty for Carly Pearce during the CMA Country Christmas special, which aired on Dec. 8, 2022. Not only did Carly host the event, but she also performed two different holiday songs during the hour-long show. It was Carly’s second year in a row hosting, and she definitely got in the festive spirit. For one of her looks, Carly donned an embroidered red mini dress, which was complete with a bow around the neckline. She had her hair pulled back into a half ponytail, styled in loose curls, and added a pop of red lipstick for more holiday flair. She also wore red heels to complete the look.

Carly’s other outfit of the night was a pair of high-waisted, light blue pants, paired with a a matching long-sleeved top. The top had feathered cuffs and Carly wore silvery blue eye shadow to match the outfit. For that look, she had her hair styled down and in curls, rather than pulled back. During the show, Carly sang “Here Comes Santa Claus” and “Man With The Bag.”

As host, Carly was front and center during the event. She danced with Santa Claus, cracked jokes and introduced the other performances. As always CMA Country Christmas took place in an intimate setting that looked like a warm and cozy house that was ready for the holidays. From Christmas trees, to wreaths, to bows and lights, there was no shortage of holiday decor.

