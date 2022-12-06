Steve Guttenberg Honors Late ‘It Takes Two’ Co-Star Kirstie Alley: ‘Every Day She Amazed Me’

Steve Guttenberg shared a heartrending tribute to his former co-star Kirstie Alley after her death following a private battle with cancer. The actor, 65, starred with the Cheers icon in 1995’s It Takes Two alongside Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. “Kirstie met me at her house with a tuna sandwich on my favorite bread: ‘Steve, I know all about you and your love of rye bread., eat some tuna’,” he began the tribute via Instagram, remembering one of their earliest interactions.

“We were rehearsing It Takes Two, and every day she amazed me with her generosity of the tangible and with her soulfulness. The world is a bit empty without Kirstie,” he added alongside an outtake of them from the family romcom. In the movie, Steve’s character — a millionaire — is set up with Kirstie’s character, a social worker, by the Olsens who switch places.

The post came shortly after Kirstie’s children William Stevenson, 30, and Lillie Stevenson, 28, announced the Cheers stars’ death following a private battle with cancer. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” they began on Dec. 5. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother,” they continued, thanking the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care.

“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did,” they also wrote before signing off. “We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

Kirstie was also remembered by her Look Who’s Talking co-star John Travolta, 68, via social media. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” the Grease icon said on Dec. 5. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again,” he also wrote.