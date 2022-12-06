Shania Twain Stuns In Leopard As She Channels ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ Look At PCAs

Shania Twain, 57, came to slay at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards! The singer attended the award show as the Music Icon Award recipient, and she looked like a queen when she arrived on the red carpet on Dec. 6. For her award show look, Shania referenced her iconic 1997 video for “That Don’t Impress Me Much” with a leopard hooded scarf and bustier top over a sheer mesh shirt. She added a long black skirt to the outfit to tie it together, updating the outfit which was clearly an homage to the Come On Over single. In the original video, she wears head-to-toe leopard, including a hooded robe with built-in gloves.

The country/pop singer’s look was complete with her pink hued hair styled in feathered waves. Her glam look was also stunning, as she rocked pink eye shadow accented with gold glitter. To top off the outfit, Shania accessorized with a coral lipstick.

In honor of being named the Music Icon, Shania is also set to perform at the People’s Choice Awards, and will be taking the stage to sing a medley of her hits. It will be her first time performing at the show since 2005. “I’m so incredibly honored to be named Music Icon,” Shania gushed when the news was announced. “I have some of the greatest fans in the world. They have supported me since the early days and it’s their love and passion that keeps me going. I’m thrilled to go back on tour and bring my new music and fan favorites to them, and what better way to start than at the People’s Choice Awards.”

Shania’s medley will include her new song “Waking Up Dreaming,” which is the lead single off her Feb. 2023 album, Queen of Me. This is Shania’s first album since 2017. She announced the new song back In September, just weeks after her Netflix documentary, Not Just A Girl, premiered.

To support the album, Shania will be embarking on The Queen Of Me tour beginning in April 2023. She confirmed the tour in October. It will kick off in Spokane, Washington in April 2023, running through the summer in the United States and Canada. The tour will then continue in Sept. 2023 with dates in Europe. Ahead of her People’s Choice Awards appearance, Shania also revealed that there will be a second leg to the tour, beginning in October 2023 in Texas and concluding in Canada in mid-November.

For the tour, Shania’s opening acts include some incredible country music stars and rising stars. Lindsay Ell, Mickey Guyton, Priscilla Block and Breland are amongst the artists who will be opening up for the legendary singer at some of her shows. Kelsea Ballerini will also open up at the Nashville show in June. Kelsea has long admired Shania and listed her as one of her inspirations, and she honored the singer with an epic tribute performance at the ACM Honors event earlier this year.