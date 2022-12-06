Sarah Hyland Rocks Super Tiny Black Mini Dress With Wells Adams At 2022 PCAs: Photos

Sarah Hyland, 32, looked liked one of the best dressed attendees of the 2022 People’s Choice Awards when she showed up on the red carpet of the event in a sleeveless black ruffled mini dress. The actress had her curly hair down and parted in the middle with her look, and added incredible makeup that went perfectly with her outfit. She was joined by her husband Wells Adams, who looked handsome in a white top under a black blazer and black pants.

During breaks from posing with Wells on the carpet, Sarah gave interviews about the eventful night, including one with E! News. She talked about how she was presenting twice that night and dished on life with Wells as a newly married couple. “She’s a married woman and she’s still wearing Vera,” Sarah jokingly said about herself while referring to her gorgeous dress.

“She thinks she’s a full blown pop star after a couple glasses of wine,” Wells also joked while talking about his wife. “Yes, that’s true,” she agreed before admitting she likes to sing Broadway songs and “Disney princess” songs. The talented gal also praised Berlin, where she’s been filming Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.

Sarah and Wells’ appearance at the PCAs comes just three months after they said “I do” at their wedding at a California vineyard. Last month, Wells told us how married life has been since he got hitched after a three-year engagement. “It doesn’t really feel different and I don’t know if that’s the wrong answer, but I think that means we’re very comfortable with each other,” he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But you know, we were supposed to be married twice over the past three years already, so I think the wedding, for us, was really just a celebration for everyone else, to have them all come and celebrate our love was just really special.”

He also revealed how he was looking forward to spending the holidays with his new spouse. “It’s going to be fun,” he said. “Sarah is singing in the Macy’s [Thanksgiving] Day Parade in New York. She’s got a new show called Bumper in Berlin coming out on Peacock, which is part of a Pitch Perfect thing. So her and Adam Devine, and Flula, and Jameela Jamil are all going to be on a float singing. So our first Thanksgiving as a married couple I’m going to be watching her on the float, which is going to be bonkers because we always wake up and watch it.”