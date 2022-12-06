Olivia Wilde Rocks Super Sheer Gown At PCAs 2 Weeks After Harry Styles Split: Photos

Olivia Wilde, 38, was all smiles as she stepped out on the red carpet of the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6. The actress wore a sleeveless black sheer gown with a thick back and gold belt to the event and had her wavy hair down. She also showed off her signature black eyeliner makeup as she posed confidently in front of cameras.

In addition to being one of the best dressed at the award show, Olivia won big. She accepted the award for drama movie when her film, Don’t Worry Darling, won the honor. “This award isn’t for me, it’s for the entire production, and it’s such an honor to accept it on behalf of our entire Don’t Worry Darling family,” she said during her acceptance speech, which can be seen here. “We made this movie in 2020 when many people were not confident that audiences would ever return to theaters if they ever reopened.”

“And yet more than 190 brilliant crew members showed up every single day during a pandemic to make something that they hoped that you guys would show up for,” she continued. “And you did show up. And we’re so, so grateful.”

The director went on to thank everyone behind the scenes of the successful film. “There are just so many people who are so integral to a movie getting made,” she explained. “From our PA team, to our AD department, to our covid safety team to our janitorial staff to our transportation team to the stunt performers. The stand ins. All these people showed up and they worked so hard and they made so many sacrifices just hoping to make something you’d enjoy. So this award means so much to all of us and And it’s a real testament to their hard work. So this is for them. Thank you guys so so much.”

Olivia’s win comes after she made headlines for her split from singer and Don’t Worry Darling actor, Harry Styles in the middle of Nov. Sources told People that the lovebirds, who were together for nearly two years, were “taking a break” from their romance as he continues to tour. “He’s still touring and is now going abroad,” one of the sources told the outlet. “She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It’s a very amicable decision.” The source added that they are “still very close friends” and another insider said, “Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart.”