Laurie Hernandez Confirms She’s Dating Fellow Gymnast Charlotte Drury As They Celebrate 2 Year Anniversary

“[Two] whole years! can u believe it!!” Laurie Hernandez posted to her Instagram on Dec. 5, and to some – no, they couldn’t believe it. “What rock have I been under?” asked one fan who was shocked to learn that Laurie, 22, was celebrating her two-year anniversary with fellow gymnast Charlotte Drury. In the photo posted to IG, Charlotte, 26, planted a kiss on Laurie’s cheek as the two stood out on a dock somewhere. Both of them were dressed for the winter weather, but Laurie didn’t let the cold bother her, judging by the smile on her face.

“Congratulations, dream team,” wrote actor Barton Cowperthwaite. Monique Coleman left a string of red heart emojis. Us The Duo wrote, “Happy Anniversary, Lovelies!” JoJo Siwa commented, “I’M OBSESSED.” Others were surprised – “HOW DIDN’T I KNOW THIS,” asked one – but most fans were happy for Laurie and Charlotte. “Love the both of you so much. Congratulations to two of my favorite humans” commented one fan.

This marks the first time that Laurie has confirmed her relationship with Charlotte. In October, the gold medalist spoke with PEOPLE and said she was “taken” by a photographer but didn’t name Charlotte. At the time, she said she’d be dating her “partner” for under two years and that “life is really good.” Charlotte has appeared in many of Laurie’s social media posts – and vice versa – including the March 2022 TikTok, where Laurie learned that she got into NYU’s Tish School of the Arts.

Laurie won gold at the 2016 Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro. She also won season 23 of Dancing with the Stars that year. Outside of gymnastics, she’s pursued a career in acting, including voicing the character Valeria in Nickelodeon’s Middle School Moguls. “My character, Valeria, who mostly goes by Val, is also an athlete, which is a funny coincidence,” Laurie told HollywoodLife in 2019. “She basically creates something and this little mogul school recruiter recruits her to come to Mogul Academy for the summer to try and create her own company, and she gets to meet a bunch of awesome people along the way.”

“There were a lot of things that really drew me in. I also think, you know, especially the fact that Val comes from a Hispanic background, she’s with her dad, and she gets to do something that she’s passionate about, and her dad really encourages her with that, and he wants to help her with it,” Laurie told HL. “I like that kids are going to be able to watch someone create something, and I hope they get inspired to try something new.”