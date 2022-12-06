Kate Winslet Upcycles Chic 7-Year-Old Dress For ‘Avatar 2’ Red Carpet: Photos

Sustainable and fashionable? Say no more! Kate Winslet proved you didn’t have to sacrifice style while rocking an upcycled dress down the red carpet at the premiere of her movie Avatar: The Way Of The Water in London on Dec. 6, 2022. There, the Titanic star, 47, rocked a grey Badgley Mischka design which she first wore back in 2015 during the Toronto International Film Festival.

More About Kate Winslet Kate Winslet Rushed To Hospital After Leg Injury On Set: Photos

It was no wonder Kate wanted to revisit the ensemble. She looked great in the stone-colored dress, which had a high, spaghetti strap neckline and tons of sequins on the sides. The gown hugged her figure and fell down to the floor elegantly. Keeping her glam simple, she twisted her strawberry-blonde hair into updo and added glowing makeup.

Not only was Kate’s dress eco-friendly, but it was also super budget-conscious when she first snagged it in 2015. While the Badgley Mischka number retailed for around $1200, it’s still available to rent from Rent The Runway for $180 bucks.

Avatar: The Way Of The Water reunited Kate with Titanic director James Cameron. The star reflected on their working relationship with The Telegraph earlier this month, and admitted he was much more mellow than in the late 90s, when their iceberg epic was made.

“I loved doing Avatar with Jim—he is much more calm now,” she said. “In those days there was no space for him to say, ‘It might not work.’ He had to make it work. There were all those conversations about this huge film, Titanic. I can’t imagine the pressure. As we get older we learn how to say, ‘I made a mistake.’ We all get better at that, don’t we?”

Avatar: The Way Of Water also stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, and Sigourney Weaver. The film, which comes out Dec. 16, 2022, is hoping to match its predecessor’s box office take, which stands at $2.9 billion worldwide.