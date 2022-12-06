Jennifer Lopez Rocks Hot Pink Sports Bra While Working Out In Sexy New BODYARMOR Promo Video

Jennifer Lopez showed off some of her fitness routines while supporting the new drink BODYARMOR in an Instagram ad, released on Monday, December 5. J.Lo, 53, sported a few different workout outfits for the brief ad, including a tight pink sports bra and matching biker shorts, as she sipped the sports beverage.

Some of the “I’m Real” popstar’s other looks included a white tanktop and baggy black sweats, as she rehearsed with a microphone and a blue sweatsuit as she walked through her kitchen. Besides practicing her stage moves, J.Lo got some stretches in, as well as free-weight exercises, and jumping jacks. The ad ended with her dressed glamorously in a white sweater, sunglasses, and earings, as she got into the passenger seat of a car. Jennifer shared a photo giving a better look of the pink outfit on her Instagram Story and asked fans to tell her what they’re “more than.”

In a voiceover, Jennifer spoke about refusing to compromise and being able to contain multitudes. “Today I want to talk about evolving, about breaking out of whatever box you’re put in, because I know I’m more than just one thing, and I refuse to stay in my line. So just remember that. What are you more than? You can be it all you know. You can be anything you want,” she said.

The campaign for BODYARMOR isn’t the only one that J.Lo has participated in recently. She’s also the star of the “Feel The Wonder” campaign for Coach, and photos showing her looking gorgeous in some cozy-looking winter-wear were released in November. “It’s almost time to feel the wonder,” she wrote in the caption for the photos on her Instagram.

Aside from the ad, J.Lo has been gearing up to release her next album This is Me…Now. She announced the followup to her 2002 classic This Is Me at the end of November, and it’s sure to be an exciting album for fans, especially after she tied the knot with Ben Affleck. The record even contains a sequel to her song “Dear Ben,” now that they’ve rekindled their romance and gotten married. Perhaps while she was showing off moves with a microphone in the ad, she was also gearing up for some live performances surrounding the new record? We can only hope!