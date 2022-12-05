Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise, 16, Bundle Up In Sweats & Coats For Casual Dinner In New York City: Photos

It was a mother/daughter night out for Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise on Dec. 4, as they grabbed a Mexican dinner in NYC.


December 5, 2022 9:05AM EST
katie holmes
Image Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise stepped out to grab some dinner in New York City on the evening of Dec. 4. The mom/daughter duo picked up food at Los Tacos No. 1. They were photographed leaving the restaurant, with Suri drinking a Coca Cola. Katie also appeared to be carrying the duo’s takeout food from the busy eatery.

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise step out for dinner. (Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com)

The mom/daughter duo both kept it casual for their Sunday evening outing. Suri wore black sweats with Fire Island, NY written down one leg. She paired them with a puffer jacket and turtleneck sweater, and completed her look with black and white sneakers. Meanwhile, Katie wore a long, tan, furry coat to keep warm while also rocking a pair of black sweatpants.

At 16 years old, Suri has grown up right in front of our eyes. The teenager, whose dad is Tom Cruise, lives in New York City with Katie and is often spotted out and about with her famous mom. More recently, though, paparazzi have caught the teen on solo outings or out and about with her friends, as well.

Katie and Suri have an incredibly close relationship, and it appears that the 16-year-old may be stepping into showbiz a bit, as well. Earlier this year, Katie revealed that Suri sang a cover of “Blue Moon” for her mom’s film, Alone Together. “She’s very, very talented,” Katie gushed. “She said she would do it and she recorded it and I let her do her thing.  That’s the way I direct in general. It’s like, ‘This is what I think we all want, go do your thing.” Suri also sang in Katie’s movie Rare Objects, but Katie confirmed that she’s really just a “16-year-old kid doing high school.”

Meanwhile, Katie also has some exciting recent career news, as it was announced that she will be starring in and off-Broadway show. The show is set to begin previews at the end of January before opening to a larger audience in mid-February.

