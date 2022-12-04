Pete Davidson Spotted In Low Key Hoodie Outside Emily Ratajkowski’s Home Amid Romance

Kim Kardashian's ex Pete kept a low profile by bundling up with a hoodie pulled over his head and a winter jacket as he approached Emily's NYC apartment building.

By:
December 4, 2022 4:36PM EST
Pete Davidson Dave Chappelle in concert, New York, USA - 12 Aug 2017
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Comedian Pete Davidson keeps a low profile while arriving and departing Emily Ratajkowski's residence in New York City. Pictured: Pete Davidson BACKGRID USA 4 DECEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: North Woods / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski, Jordin Sparks Mephis Grizzlies v New York Knicks, Madison Square Garden, New York, USA - 27 Nov 2022
Image Credit: North Woods / BACKGRID

As the holiday season ramped up, it appeared the romance between Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski was doing the same! The former Saturday Night Live funnyman was spotted outside the actress’s apartment while keeping a low-key figure in New York City on Saturday, Dec. 3. Bundled up with a hoodie draped over his head and a oversized puffer jacket, Pete looked like he was trying to keep to himself during the Big Apple outing.

Pete Davidson was spotted outside Emily Ratajkowski’s home in New York. (North Woods / BACKGRID)

The sighting comes just a week after the pair, who have been rumored to be dating after Pete’s recent split with Kim Kardashian, enjoyed an early Thanksgiving with friends. Page Six reported that Selby Drummond, the Bumble dating app’s chief brand officer, posted a photo of Pete and Emily hanging out to celebrate the day, only to delete the snap shortly afterwards.

The Friendsgiving comes only a few weeks after the cute pair were rumored to be an item. Since then, Pete and Emily have been spotted out together in public, and were even hanging outside her New York City apartment on his birthday. Emily also liked a photo posted by Kim, showing her apparent support for his ex. The makeup mogul and Pete dated for about nine months, amid Kim’s divorce with rapper Kanye West, until they went their separate ways in August.

Pete Davison was spotted entering Emily Ratajkowski’s apartment building in New York. (North Woods / BACKGRID)

A source told HollywoodLife, however, that Kim has no issue with the two of them dating. “Kim has known Emily for some time and she approves of them dating each other,” they said. “She thinks it is cute and she is legit happy that he found someone that is more his speed and on the same wavelength as him. They live in the same city, they are close in age, and they have worked on several projects together, including the photo shoot that they both spoke about. She is heavily immersed in the New York City scene, just as he is. They know a lot of the same people and run in the same crowds, so Kim feels that they are a good match for each other.”

Emily is the latest in a long line of high-profile women that Pete has had on his arm. His dating history includes Kate Beckinsale, ex-fiancée Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor and Larry David‘s daughter Cazzie David… as well as Kim K. As for Emily, the model was married to Sebastian Bear-McClard but filed for divorce in September 2022. She has one son, 21-month-old Sylvester.

