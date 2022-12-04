George Clooney Helps Wife Amal Smooth Out Train On Red Carpet For Kennedy Center Honors

Ever so chivalrous, George Clooney stopped on the red carpet to adjust his gorgeous wife's train, as he and Amal stole the spotlight at the Kennedy Center Honors dinner.

By:
December 4, 2022 12:30PM EST
View gallery
George Clooney and Amal Clooney The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 May 2018
George Clooney and his wife, Amal arrive for the formal Artist's Dinner honoring the recipients of the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Department of State in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The 2022 honorees are: actor and filmmaker George Clooney; contemporary Christian and pop singer-songwriter Amy Grant; legendary singer of soul, Gospel, R&B, and pop Gladys Knight; Cuban-born American composer, conductor, and educator Tania Le√≥n; and iconic Irish rock band U2, comprised of band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. Credit: Ron Sachs / Pool via CNP Pictured: George Clooney,Amal Clooney Ref: SPL5507657 031222 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Ron Sachs/CNP / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights
Amal Clooney and George Clooney 'Ticket to Paradise' film premire, Los Angeles, California, USA - 17 Oct 2022
Image Credit: Ron Sachs/CNP/SplashNews

George Clooney was the epitome of a class act when he stopped to adjust his wife, Amal Clooney’s, train during a recent red-carpet event! The ever-so-handsome leading man was arriving at the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors Artist’s Dinner in Washington D.C. on Saturday, Dec. 3 when the chivalrous move occurred. And the people who taught him to be such a gentleman, his parents Nick & Nina Clooney, were on hand to witness it!

Amal & George Clooney arrive at the Kennedy Center Honors dinner in December 2022. (Ron Sachs/CNP/SplashNews)

Rocking a classic tuxedo, the Oscar winner paused during a walk down the red carpet to make sure Amal looked picture-perfect in her stunning red dress. As she gave a look of embarrassment, Amal waited patiently while George fluffed her up and sent her on her way. Just another day in the life of a superstar couple!

The glamourous event was held to pay tribute to the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees, who were chosen for their lifetime of contributions to American culture. Alongside George, Christian singer Amy Grant, legendary singer of soul, Gladys Knight; Cuban-born American composer Tania León and Irish rock band U2 — Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.  — are all being honored this year.

George Clooney stopped to smooth out Amal Clooney’s train at the event. (Ron Sachs/CNP/SplashNews)

“Growing up in a small town in Kentucky I could never have imagined that someday I’d be the one sitting in the balcony at the Kennedy Center Honors,” George said at the event, per DailyMail. “To be mentioned in the same breath with the rest of these incredible artists is an honor. This is a genuinely exciting surprise for the whole Clooney family.”

George and Amal have been going from strength to strength since marrying back in September 2014. While fans were surprised the once-committed Hollywood bachelor tied the knot, they were even more astounded he became a father in 2017, welcoming twins Ella and Alexander. And it sounds like Goerge was just as caught off guard! “Listen, I didn’t want to get married. I didn’t want to have kids. And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life, and I just fell madly in love,” he told Marc Maron on his WTF With Marc Maron podcast in November 2021. “Then I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad