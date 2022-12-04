George Clooney Helps Wife Amal Smooth Out Train On Red Carpet For Kennedy Center Honors

George Clooney was the epitome of a class act when he stopped to adjust his wife, Amal Clooney’s, train during a recent red-carpet event! The ever-so-handsome leading man was arriving at the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors Artist’s Dinner in Washington D.C. on Saturday, Dec. 3 when the chivalrous move occurred. And the people who taught him to be such a gentleman, his parents Nick & Nina Clooney, were on hand to witness it!

Rocking a classic tuxedo, the Oscar winner paused during a walk down the red carpet to make sure Amal looked picture-perfect in her stunning red dress. As she gave a look of embarrassment, Amal waited patiently while George fluffed her up and sent her on her way. Just another day in the life of a superstar couple!

The glamourous event was held to pay tribute to the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees, who were chosen for their lifetime of contributions to American culture. Alongside George, Christian singer Amy Grant, legendary singer of soul, Gladys Knight; Cuban-born American composer Tania León and Irish rock band U2 — Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. — are all being honored this year.

“Growing up in a small town in Kentucky I could never have imagined that someday I’d be the one sitting in the balcony at the Kennedy Center Honors,” George said at the event, per DailyMail. “To be mentioned in the same breath with the rest of these incredible artists is an honor. This is a genuinely exciting surprise for the whole Clooney family.”

George and Amal have been going from strength to strength since marrying back in September 2014. While fans were surprised the once-committed Hollywood bachelor tied the knot, they were even more astounded he became a father in 2017, welcoming twins Ella and Alexander. And it sounds like Goerge was just as caught off guard! “Listen, I didn’t want to get married. I didn’t want to have kids. And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life, and I just fell madly in love,” he told Marc Maron on his WTF With Marc Maron podcast in November 2021. “Then I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different.”