Prince William Meets With JFK’s Look A-like Grandson Jack, 29, & More Kennedy Family In Boston: Photos

To many, the Kennedy family are American royalty, so it’s only fitting that Prince William would meet with members of the family during his visit to Boston on Friday, December 2. President John F. Kennedy’s daughter Caroline and her son Jack Schlossberg and daughter Tatiana all welcomed the Prince of Wales to the JFK Presidential Library, before he pays tribute to the iconic president at the Earthshot Gala.

William, 40, was seen speaking with Caroline, 65, and her two younger children before he honors JFK’s “Moonshot” speech. Both Jack, 29, and Tatiana, 32, looked very glad to meet the prince, before taking him around the library. Jack, who looks so much like his namesake grandfather, looked on in a black suit with a green tie, while his sister stunned in a long red dress. Their mom sported a navy blue dress. The Prince of Wales similarly wore a dark blue suit for the occasion. Caroline’s eldest daughter Rose did not appear to join them for the meeting.

William also shared a few photos from his visit on the Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account, and he spoke about how the late president was still an inspiration for the Earthshot Prize. “JFK’s Moonshot continues to inspire the work of the Earthshot Prize and so on our final day here in Boston it’s been a pleasure to visit [the JFK Library And Museum] to learn more about his life and legacy and spend time with his daughter, Ambassador Caroline Kennedy,” he wrote.

William and his wife Kate Middleton, 40, both made their first visit to the United States since 2014, because his charitable Earthshot Prize, which honors people who have made significant environmental contributions, is being held at the MGM Music Hall on Friday evening. While William toured the Kennedy library, Kate visited Harvard University for a solo appearance.

While the Earthshot Prize has been the main reason for William and Kate’s visit, they did manage to find some time to have fun during their stay in Beantown. The Prince and Princess of Wales sat courtside during the Boston Celtics game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, November 30. The pair were seated alongside Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Governor-elect Maura Healey, and Emilia Fazzalari, whose husband Wyc Grousebeack owns the Celtics.