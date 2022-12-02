Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Take Daughter Lea, 5, To See Christmas Tree Amid Reconciliation Reports

It’s a family date day! Just one day after Bradley Cooper was spotted strolling through New York City with his and Irina Shayk‘s adorable 5-year-old daughter Lea, the entire family was photographed visiting the Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center. The family outing, which came on Friday, Dec. 2 and can be seen below, comes amid speculation that Irina, 36, and Bradley, 47, are reconciling after going separate ways in 2019.

The handsome family was all bundled up, with the A Star Is Born actor wearing blue jeans and a blue puffer jacket over a gray hoodie. He matched his color-coordinated outfit with a gray and blue beanie. Irina wore a patterned sweater and a black trench coat, while her precious daughter wore maroon leggings, a green winter coat, and purple and pink boots.

The Sports Illustrated model and Bradley have sparked reconciliation rumors for months due to outings such as their family trip on Friday. Over the last few months, they have been spotted on a tropical family vacation, at a fashion show, trick or treating with Lea on Halloween, and walking through the Big Apple together over the Thanksgiving weekend. After they were spotted together over the holiday weekend, a person close to the doting parents told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Irina spends most of her free time at Bradley’s residence.

“She never enjoyed being single,” the insider explained. “She always hoped they could find a way to make their relationship work again. Even though they always got along and co-parented well, their daughter is the happiest when they are all together.”

Both Bradley and Irina tried dating during their split. The Silver Linings Playbook actor was reportedly seeing Huma Abedin earlier this year. Meanwhile, Irina is thought to have briefly dated Kayne “Ye” West in 2021.

Plus, another source revealed to HL that their friends are “rooting” for their reunion. “Bradley’s very protective of his privacy when it comes to Irina, so the fact that they’re being so public is very significant,” the EXCLUSIVE source said. “There’s been chatter about them getting back together for a while now, and everyone’s rooting for them because they’re a good match.”

They added, “It’s obvious there’s a lot of love between them, and the beautiful thing is that through their whole breakup, they were able to maintain this amazing friendship.”