‘Chicago Fire’ Alum Monica Raymund Reunites With Co-Stars Jesse Spencer Taylor Kinney: Photo

Meet them at Molly’s! Once you’re a part of the One Chicago family, you’re always family. Monica Raymund shared that she had a Chicago Fire reunion with co-stars Jesse Spencer and Taylor Kinney. “Chicago family reunion,” Monica captioned the Instagram photo. It’s good to see Gabby, Casey, and Severide back together again!

Monica, Jesse, and Taylor became co-stars when Chicago Fire debuted in 2012. After playing Gabby Dawson for 6 seasons, Monica surprised fans when she decided to leave the show.

“I’m not sure the exact moment when it happened, but I knew that my six-year contract was coming to an end and I felt like I was hungry to explore a different role, a different story,” Monica told Chicago Tribune in 2018. “I wanted to explore a different world. I had been in Chicago for five years and just personally where I was in my life, I was ready to create my home and kind of plant some roots in Los Angeles.”

Monica has since gone on to star in the STARZ series Hightown but has made guest appearances on Chicago Fire. Monica’s exit meant that beloved Chicago Fire couple Gabby and Casey split up. Jesse continued to play Matthew Casey until season 10 when he left the firehouse drama.

Jesse told reporters, including HollywoodLife, back in 2021 that it was a “personal decision” to leave the show. “It was a difficult decision because I’ve loved the show from the start, but there’s other things that I would like to do in the future and some family that I need to take care of,” he said.

Jesse did return as Matthew Casey in the season 10 finale for Severide and Stella’s wedding. Speaking of Severide, Taylor remains a Chicago Fire veteran. He’s been a series regular on the show since its start, and Chicago Fire is currently in the midst of its 11th season. Maybe this photo is a hint that an onscreen reunion is coming?!