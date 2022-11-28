Suri Cruise, 16, Rocks Flared Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom Katie Holmes & Dad Tom Cruise In NYC: Photos

Suri Cruise, 16, was the spitting image of both her parents as she stepped out in stylish, clean-cut jeans and a cozy coat in New York City on Monday! In pics taken on November 28, the daughter of Katie Holmes, 43, and Tom Cruise, 60, wore flared jeans, a cutout design shirt, and an olive green puffer coat as she walked outside a store during the afternoon shopping trip. The famous teen bore a striking resemblance to her Dawson’s Creek star mom, with her brunette hair styled straight and long around her face. She accessorized with a pink plaid scarf and finished the look with tan sneakers. Suri also carried a Target bag, and her alert yet serious expression also gave off Tom Cruise vibes.

The casual laid back ensemble was almost a throwback homage to her parents’ style, as well. Katie’s been known to slay in chic, flared jeans of her own, so it’s obvious where Suri gets her fashion savvy. In a comparable look you can see below, the Thank You For Smoking star was a mirror image of her daughter in a simple pink tee, denim wide-legged pants, and matching shoes during a similar SoHo outing in September.

It should come as no surprise that Suri’s Top Gun: Maverick star dad can also rock a pair of jeans like nobody’s business. As seen below, back in July of 2005, he went ultra-casual for the Los Angeles premiere of War of The Worlds, rocking a simple black tee and relaxed fit denim with basic brown shoes. Once again, a strong resemblance to his daughter shows through in his million-dollar smile.

Katie’s youthful look, so similar to her daughter, makes sense — she has said in the past that she “grew up” alongside her. The Touched With Fire actress had Suri at the relatively young age of 27. “I was happy to become a mum in my twenties,” she told Elle UK for the December 2019 issue. “It’s been nice that our ages fit… how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together.”