‘Sister Wives’ Stars Christine & Robyn Brown Reunite After Falling Out As Mykelti Gives Birth: Photo

Christine Brown reunited with her ex Kody Brown‘s wife Robyn Brown after her daughter Mykelti Brown gave birth to twins. Mykelti’s husband Antonio Padron shared a photo of Christine, 50, and Robyn, 44, posing on either side of him in the hospital on Nov. 24. Christine and Robyn were both smiling and didn’t seem to mind being in each other’s presence, despite their falling out that fans are seeing on this season’s Sister Wives, which was filmed last year.

In Antonio’s post, Christine and Robyn also each posed with Mykelti’s twin sons, who she named Archer Banks and Ace McCord. Christine sweetly cuddled up to her daughter who was holding the newborns in the hospital bed. Mykelti and her husband announced that she had the kids on Nov. 17. The couple already have a one-year-old daughter Avalon.

Christine and Robyn’s reunion happened as the Nov. 27 episode of Sister Wives showed Christine moving out of Arizona for Utah, after her split from Kody. Christine decided that she didn’t want a relationship with Robyn or Meri Brown, and was only on good terms with Janelle Brown, when she officially left the polygamist family.

Christine ended her marriage with Kody in Nov. 2021. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.” The exes share six children, including daughter Mykelti. Kody is still married to Janelle, Robyn and Meri.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Christine gave an update on her relationships with Robyn and Meri after moving away from them last year. “It’s about the same as it was. It’s the same as it was when I left, so nothing [changed]. I haven’t really spoken to either of them,” Christine said. She confirmed that she’s still in touch with Janelle and the two are on good terms.