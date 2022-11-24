Kim Kardashian ‘Disgusted’ By Thought Of Kanye Sharing Intimate Photos & Video With Yeezy Employees (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian “is disgusted” at the thought of her ex-husband, Kanye “Ye” West, possibly “sharing intimate photos of her anywhere, let alone in a professional setting,” a source close to Kim tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The reaction comes on the heels of the explosive Rolling Stone report that alleged Ye, 45, showed an intimate photograph of Kim, 42, in an Adidas/Yeezy interview and showed explicit materials of Kim to Yeezy team meetings. “However,” the insider adds, “after everything that he has done in the past few months, she is not surprised.”

“Nothing that Kanye does surprises her anymore,” the source tells HollywoodLife. “She is just trying to keep her mind off his antics and focus on her children and herself. She doesn’t have the time to get involved in all his scandals. She is tired of being associated with them.” The insider noted that Kim was already “perturbed” with Ye after he skipped out on a divorce deposition on Nov. 16. By choosing to leave Kim’s lawyers hanging, Ye forced the divorce to be delayed yet again. Following this new scandal with Addidas, the insider notes that “all Kim wants is for this divorce to be finalized so she can truly get on with her life.”

The Rolling Stone report cited former Yeezy and Adidas staffers who claimed Ye “played pornography to Yeezy staff in meetings; discussed porn and showed an intimate photograph of Kim Kardashian in job interviews; and showed an explicit video and photos of Kardashian as well as his own sex tapes to Yeezy team members.” When asked about showing nude photos of Kim to the Yeezy team, one former staffer said, “He’s not afraid to show explicit images or talk about situations that should be kept private.” The report also alleged other incidents of “abuse” and bullying during Ye’s tenure at Adidas.

Adidas severed ties with West in October following Ye’s ongoing antisemitic comments. “Adidas does not tolerate hate speech and offensive behavior and therefore has terminated the Adidas Yeezy partnership,” the show brand said in a statement to HollywoodLife following the RS report. “We have been and continue to be actively engaged in conversations with our employees about the events that led to our decision to end the partnership. They have our full support, and as we’re working through the details of the termination, we have been clear that we want to keep our employees’ talent and skills within the organization.”

“Having said this, we will not discuss private conversations, details, or events that lead to our decision to terminate the Adidas Yeezy partnership and decline to comment on any related speculation,” the brand said.

Despite choosing to “decline to comment” on this report, Adidas issued a statement on Nov. 24 that “it is currently not clear whether the accusations made in an anonymous letter are true” but that it took the claims “very seriously” and had “taken the decision to launch an independent investigation of the matter immediately to address the allegations,” according to The Guardian.