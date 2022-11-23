Suri Cruise, 16, Is Stylish In Puffer Coat & Jeans While Out With Friends In NYC

Just your average teen! Suri Cruise, 16, looked like a true New Yorker while out and about with her friends in the Big Apple on Monday, Nov. 21.

The teen daughter of Katie Holmes, 43, and Tom Cruise, 60, made sure to bundle up during a walk with her buddies. Though Suri kept a low profile, it wasn’t hard to tell she was the stars’ daughter. The comfy-chic outfit looked like it could have been plucked straight from her fashionista mom’s closet and her smile was just like dad’s.

Suri balanced style and comfort in an olive green jacket and relaxed blue jeans. Matching her accessories, she opted for deep red leather gloves and a pink plaid scarf. White Converse sneakers tied the look together.

She was bright-eyed and fresh-faced, wearing her brunette tresses back with a headband. Looking like she was having a great time, she chatted with friends, who seemed eager to point out the neighborhood’s sights.

While Suri looked like any other high schooler, mom Katie recently raved about her daughter’s stellar singing talents. The Dawson’s Creek star wasn’t playing favorites when she picked Suri to sing a song for her film Alone Together. “I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her,” Katie told Yahoo Entertainment about recruiting her daughter to record a cover of “Blue Moon” for the COVID-19 pandemic-inspired romantic comedy written, directed, and starring mom.

“She’s very, very talented,” the Batman Begins star said, noting how she let Suri have total freedom with the track. “She said she would do it and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing,” Katie told Yahoo. “That’s the way I direct in general: It’s like, ‘This is what I think we all want — go do your thing.'”

Mom tried not to put too much other pressure on her only child. She went on, telling the site, “Other than that, she’s a 16-year-old kid doing high school.”