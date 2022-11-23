America Ferrera & Vanessa Williams Stage ‘Ugly Betty’ Reunion With Michael Urie

Ugly Betty may have wrapped over a decade ago, but its cast members are still fast friends, and the show’s star America Ferrera took to Instagram to prove it! In a Wednesday, November 23 post, the actress, 38, shared three pics alongside former costars Vanessa Williams and Michael Urie, who played Wilhelmina and Marc in the popular ABC sitcom. “Betty & Marc & Wilhelmina,” the Superstore beauty captioned the sweet reunion pics, alongside a row of red hearts. “Some things never change.” She also added the hashtags #uglybettyfamilyforever and #reunion.

In the photos, America wore a maroon v neck sweater as she smiled alongside Vanessa, 59, and Michael, 42. She went makeup free and wore silver hoop earrings as she posed with her former costars in a restaurant. Michael wore a black, long-sleeved shirt, and Vanessa rocked a model-agency ready black turtleneck and hoop earrings. The first pic had the trio attempting a serious snap, while in the second, they went for a silly “tongue out” look. In the third, they looked genuinely happy to be enjoying time together again.

America’s 1.3 million followers on the platform were delighted and took to the comments thread to gush. “Omgggg I’m def going to watch this again now,” wrote one follower, while another commented, “For the love, PLEASE bring back this show. It was one of my faves of ALL TIME! Even my teenager loves it. Last year we watched the whole thing together. So many great life lessons.” “Personally I’m pretending this is a new season and you guys were catching up after Betty got back from London,” quipped a third.

Ugly Betty was a comedic favorite the minute it hit the airwaves in September of 2006, and it lasted four seasons before being cancelled in 2010. But the lessons left by the show, and its main character Betty Suarez, lasted. “I’ve lived with this character who I’ve loved from day one and I have only grown to feel more connected to her and also responsible for making sure her journey is a complete one,” the actress told Parade in 2010, as the show came to an end. “Her entire journey was about a transformation, kind of coming into her womanhood and owning herself both physically and emotionally. It’s hard to say goodbye.”