Sadie Sink Is Pretty In Tulle Dress With Embroidery For Governors Awards: Photos

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Sadie Sink, 20, was a gorgeous sight to see at the 2022 Governors Awards in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday night. The Stranger Things star showed up to the star-studded event in a long white sleeveless sheer gown with silver patterns on it and matching heels as she confidently posed on the carpet. She had her long ginger hair down and parted in the middle and accessorized her look with a few necklaces.

The beauty also wore minimal makeup as she flaunted metallic silver nail polish on her nails. She walked around in her look as other big celebs, who also attended the event, were around her. Some of the familiar faces who also stopped on the carpet and mingled at the afterparty included Olivia Wilde, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Margot Robbie, Eddie Redmayne, and Kaia Gerber.

Before Sadie wowed at the 13th annual Governors Awards, which celebrates awards granted by the Academy’s Board of Governors, she made headlines when she attended the Toronto International Film Festival in a red Stella McCartney dress. She posed on the red carpet with Brendan Fraser, her co-star in The Whale, and looked incredible.

Sadie also got attention during a casual outing in New York City, NY back in the summer. She wore a floral dress as she got in and out of a vehicle and made her way to a studio for an appearance on Today. She also added white pointy shoes and had her long hair down and flowing as she flashed smiles to photographers.

When Sadie’s not busy getting glamourous in stylish clothing for various outings, she’s working hard on Stranger Things. Her character, Max, faced death in the face on the fourth season of the popular Netflix series, and she recently told Variety that she isn’t sure what Max’s fate will ultimately be in the series’ fifth and final season. “I kind of like not knowing where her storyline is going and just being surprised when I read it, because Max herself doesn’t know what’s going to happen to her,” Sadie explained to the outlet. “I guess, why should I? I genuinely have zero idea where they’re going with anything. So I will be excited to read those scripts!”