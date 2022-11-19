Richard Gere’s Wife Alejandra Shares Rare Photo Of Their Son Alexander, 3, With ‘Daddy & Mommy’

Alejandra Gere, 39, shared a rare photo of her and Richard Gere‘s son Alexander, 3, in her latest Instagram post. The doting mom showed off the tot running away from her and the 73-year-old actor while spending time outside in a white long-sleeved shirt, pink pants, and green boots. Although the loving parents couldn’t be seen directly in the photo, their shadows were captured behind him and Richard appeared to be holding up the camera in the memorable moment.

“Daddy, mommy and Alexander 🧡,” Alejandra captioned the post. It was met with a lot of comments from followers and they loved seeing the little boy, who she and Richard usually keep private. “Beautiful family,” one follower wrote while another shared, “What a great photo and memory.” A third sent love to Alejandra, Richard, and Alexander, and a fourth called the moment “precious.”

In addition to Alexander, Alejandra and Richard reportedly welcomed a second son in April 2020. She also has son Albert Friedland, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband Govind Friedland, and he is the father of Homer, 22, whom he shares with ex-wife Carey Lowell. Alejandra, who married the Autumn in New York star in 2018, previously gushed over their romance and family, in an interview.

“I was a little lost, without light, and knowing him gave meaning to my life,” She told Hola magazine. “It was feeling that someone was reaching out and showing me my true path.”

“It had to be that way in this lifetime. He has promised me at least 20 good years!” she continued. “But I have to confess that he has much more energy than me, is much more active. It’s hard to keep up with him. … He’s not human!”

Alejandra also gushed over Richard in a sweet post on their anniversary in 2020. “Today is the day I married the most wonderful man I have ever met, I know it sounds cliché but it’s true!!” she exclaimed alongside gorgeous wedding photos of the two of them. “Comes from my heart, I’m so proud to be with you, to share this life with you, to be the mother of our children, to be your friend, to be your Wife! You make me sooo happy! You are the love of my life ♥️”

