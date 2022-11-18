‘I Am Shauna Rae’ Exclusive Preview: Mark Is ‘Concerned’ About Shauna’s Safety If She Moves Out

Shauna Rae is ready to start a new chapter by moving out on her own with her sister Rylee. Mark drives them to view a prospective house and Tara tags along with them in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the November 22 episode of I Am Shauna Rae.

On the way, Tara and Shauna start arguing in the car as sisters do. “There will always be conflict when it comes to me and Shauna. She is very opinionated and I’m very opinionated, but we don’t have the same opinions,” Tara says.

The first house they go to is currently under renovation. While Shauna and Rylee look around, Shauna asks about changing a few things up so that everything’s accessible for her. The owners of the home joke around with Shauna about the closets.

“Overall, I thought this place was pretty much what we were kind of looking for,” Shauna says. However, because the house is a “bigger space,” Shauna and Rylee are likely going to need a third roommate. They have someone in mind already.

For Mark, he’s still a little hesitant about Shauna moving out on her own. Mark says that safety is the “most important thing” to think about when it comes to his stepdaughter. “Shauna’s so tiny it’s just something, you know, that in the back of my mind I always am concerned about. More her than with you guys,” Mark says while sitting next to Tara.

Shauna has wanted to move out on her own for quite some time now. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Shauna back in February 2022 about getting her own place, and she was currently “working on the process.” She continued, “But because of COVID and because of my financial state, it’s just not something that’s happening right now. But it is something that’s going to happen in the future.” I Am Shauna Rae season 2 airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on TLC.