Christina Aguilera Stuns In Plunging Purple Dress At Latin Grammy Awards: Photos

The Latin Grammy Awards came alive when Christina Aguilera hit the red carpet in a gorgeous ensemble on Nov. 17.

November 18, 2022
Image Credit: John Locher/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Christina Aguilera was the lady of the hour at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 17. The blonde bombshell hit the red carpet in an absolutely breathtaking ensemble. Her deep purple gown hugged every inch of her figure to perfection. The low-cut neckline showed some skin, whereas the long sleeves, poofy shoulders and floor-length train covered the rest of her body.

To complete her red carpet look, Christina had her hair pulled back into an updo with a part down the center. she left tendrils out in the front, framing her face. Her skin was bronzed and glowing, with light purple eye shadow complementing the hue of the dress. The singer’s long, purple nails also matched her ensemble. She was joined at the event by fiance, Matthew Rutler, who helped fix her train as she posed for photos.

During the award show, Christina hit the stage to perform “Cuando Me De la Gana” with Christian Nodal. She was also nominated for seven awards at the show: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, Best Urban/Fusion Performance (twice) and Best Regional Mexican Song. She took home the award for Traditional Pop Vocal Album for her record Aguilera.

“Thank you to the Latin Recording Academy. Thank you so much, oh my goodness,” she said, overwhelmed, as she accepted the honor. “I’ve been wanting to release another Spanish album since [2000’s] Mi Reflejo and it was such an amazing time for me. This is so important to me. It’s been so amazing to come back to this home.”

She also thanked all the “artists, musicians, songwriters and producers” who made her fall in love with music “all over again” as they worked on this album. Plus, she also gave a personal shoutout to Matt, as well as her daughter and son (she and Matt have a daughter, Summer, 8, together, while she shares son Max, 14, with ex Jordan Bratman).

