Casper & Netflix’s ‘Slumberland’ Team Up To Bring You The World’s Largest Slumber Party

Casper is teaming up with Netflix to help people escape the holiday stress and celebrate the premiere of Slumberland, a new highly-anticipated movie starring Hollywood hunk Jason Momoa about a magical and mysterious universe where all our dreams exist when we sleep. On Friday, Nov. 18, Casper and Netflix are hosting the world’s largest slumber party. And if you participate, you’ll have a chance to win Casper products, including Casper Mattresses, Snoozewear Robes, Netflix subscriptions, and more!

So how does it work? See the details below:

To join the world’s largest slumber party, tune in to the premiere of Slumberland on Netflix at 6 PM EST on 11/18 — all from the comfort of your bed.

Then, share your slumber party set-up with #CasperSlumberland #sweepstakes on Instagram for a chance to win prize packs, like a Casper mattress and bedding!

More details and giveaway T&C at casper.com/slumberland

Slumberland stars Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley, and Chris O’Dowd, and the film centers around a young girl named Nemo who discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of Slumberland – a magical and mysterious universe where all of our dreams exist when we sleep. With the help of Flip, an eccentric outlaw, she traverses through dreams and flees nightmares, with the hope that she will be granted one wish: to see her late father again. Sounds pretty cool, right? Fortunately for you, it’s already available to stream on Netflix.

“We know the holidays are full of chaotic stress, and sometimes it can feel like you need a holiday from your holiday,” Chesen Schwethelm, Chief Marketing Officer at Casper, said in a statement. “As a brand that designs innovative products and experiences to help the world sleep better, we’re thrilled to team up with Netflix to help families relax and unwind this holiday season, while escaping to Slumberland.”

“Slumberland is about a magical and mysterious universe where all of our dreams exist when we sleep, and we can’t wait to bring this adventure to the world,” Kevin Simms, Director of Marketing Partnerships at Netflix, added. “We are always looking for innovative and creative ways to authentically extend the stories we see on screen and we are thrilled to collaborate with Casper to help fans create memorable moments this holiday season.”