Amy Adams Is Gorgeous In Plunging Burgundy Gown For ‘Disenchanted’ Premiere: Photos

Amy Adams has been busy promoting her new film, Disenchanted, and her latest look for the LA premiere on Nov. 16, was gorgeous. The 48-year-old wore a skintight burgundy gown with a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage and a corset bodice.

Amy’s long-sleeve gown featured exaggerated shoulders and a super low-cut neckline that showed off her bare chest. The corseted bodice cinched in her tiny waist while the rest of the gown was fitted and flowed into a long train.

Amy accessorized her dress with dangling earrings and gorgeous glam. Her bright red hair was parted to the side in loose, voluminous waves while a sultry smokey eye, thick black eyeliner, and a glossy nude lip tied her look together.

Also in attendance at the premiere was Idina Menzel, who looked stunning in a pink and green ensemble. The singer rocked an off-the-shoulder satin green blouse tucked into a high-waisted, neon pink satin skirt. Idina’s high-waisted maxi skirt featured ruffle details and she accessorized with a pink clutch.

Amy always looks stylish and when she isn’t dressed to the nines on the red carpet, her off-duty style is just as fabulous. Just recently, Amy was out in LA with her husband, Darren Le Gallo, when she wore a pair of high-waisted, straight-leg blue jeans with a black top tucked in. She styled her look with a long, oversized plaid blazer, white and tan chunky sneakers, a gray leather purse, and oversized sunglasses.