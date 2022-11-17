Amy Adams Is Gorgeous In Plunging Burgundy Gown For ‘Disenchanted’ Premiere: Photos

Amy Adams looked absolutely stunning when she wore a plunging burgundy gown at the LA premiere of 'Disenchanted' on Nov. 16.

By:
November 17, 2022 10:25AM EST
amy adams
View gallery
Idina Menzel arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Disenchanted,", at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles LA Premiere of "Disenchanted", Los Angeles, United States - 16 Nov 2022
Amy Adams 'Disenchanted' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 16 Nov 2022
Idina Menzel arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Disenchanted,", at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles LA Premiere of "Disenchanted", Los Angeles, United States - 16 Nov 2022
Image Credit: Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock

Amy Adams has been busy promoting her new film, Disenchanted, and her latest look for the LA premiere on Nov. 16, was gorgeous. The 48-year-old wore a skintight burgundy gown with a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage and a corset bodice.

amy adams
Amy Adams looked stunning in this plunging burgundy gown at the LA premiere of ‘Disenchanted’ on Nov. 16. (Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock)
amy adams
Amy Adams at the LA premiere of ‘Disenchanted’ on Nov. 16. (Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock)

Amy’s long-sleeve gown featured exaggerated shoulders and a super low-cut neckline that showed off her bare chest. The corseted bodice cinched in her tiny waist while the rest of the gown was fitted and flowed into a long train.

Amy accessorized her dress with dangling earrings and gorgeous glam. Her bright red hair was parted to the side in loose, voluminous waves while a sultry smokey eye, thick black eyeliner, and a glossy nude lip tied her look together.

amy adams
Amy Adams at the LA premiere of ‘Disenchanted’ on Nov. 16. (Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock)

Also in attendance at the premiere was Idina Menzel, who looked stunning in a pink and green ensemble. The singer rocked an off-the-shoulder satin green blouse tucked into a high-waisted, neon pink satin skirt. Idina’s high-waisted maxi skirt featured ruffle details and she accessorized with a pink clutch.

Amy always looks stylish and when she isn’t dressed to the nines on the red carpet, her off-duty style is just as fabulous. Just recently, Amy was out in LA with her husband, Darren Le Gallo, when she wore a pair of high-waisted, straight-leg blue jeans with a black top tucked in. She styled her look with a long, oversized plaid blazer, white and tan chunky sneakers, a gray leather purse, and oversized sunglasses.

More From Our Partners

ad