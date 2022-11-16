‘MAFS: Where Are They Now’ Exclusive: Krysten Admits She Has ‘Lingering Feelings’ For Mitch Post-Divorce

Mitch stops by to see Krysten and give her a belated birthday gift in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the November 16 episode of Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now season 15 special. Krysten grabs the card first and opens it up. She starts to cry and hands Mitch the card for him to read.

“I want you to know that I’m extremely thankful for the unique experience we shared. I’ll always remember the good times, the teamwork, the companionship, and the challenges we overcame together,” Mitch writes in his card. He also says that Krysten “inspired me to grow and become a better person.” He is thankful that she pushed him out of her comfort zone.

Krysten is overwhelmed with emotions. They share a sweet hug before she opens up the rest of her gift. He gives her a fanny pack and an inspirational piece of home decor.

“I’m really appreciative that he’s put all this together for me. I’m really feeling like we’re developing a sort of friendship and navigating this post-divorce life together,” Krysten admits.

She adds, “There are a little bit of lingering feelings, but it is because we were husband and wife and that really meant something to me, and I don’t think that it’ll ever just vanish and go away.”

While Mitch and Krysten have decided to not be together anymore, there is no bad blood between them. Earlier in the season as Mitch struggled with his feelings, he admitted that he wasn’t feeling that “physical spark” with Krysten.

“I’m just putting so much tremendous pressure on myself because everything on paper adds up,” Mitch said. “I can see why the experts matched us, the compatibility, the life goals. She’s definitely like an awesome person, and I’m like really enjoying getting to know her, but I’m just kind of not feeling that physical spark.” The Married At First Sight: Where Are They Now special will air at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.