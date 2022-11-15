Emily Ratajkowski Slays In Sheer Dress In 1st Photos After Reports She’s Dating Pete Davidson

Emily Ratajkowski looked gorgeous as she stepped out for a Swarovski event in New York City, without her rumored new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

November 15, 2022 9:12AM EST
Image Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski made her first public appearance after news broke that the gorgeous model is reportedly dating comedian Pete Davidson. The 31-year-old supermodel stepped out in New York City on Monday night (Nov. 14), for a Swarovski event at The Mark Hotel. Emily showed off her stunning outfit, which included a sheer black dress, for photos on the red carpet.

Emily Ratajkowski attends a Swarovski event in NYC on Nov. 14 (Photo: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

Emily’s dress had a plunging neckline and a backless design. She also rocked a pair of matching open-toe heels and carried a cute black handbag. The My Body author let her brunette hair down for the night out. Other stars that also attended the event included supermodel Irina Shayk and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan. They were all there to witness the unveiling of a sparkling gingerbread house façade by the jewelry company.

Emily Ratajkowski steps out in NYC after Pete Davidson dating rumors (Photo: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

Emily’s alleged new romance with Pete, 28, made headlines all over on Nov. 14, after Us Weekly reported that the two are “in the very early stages” of their relationship. “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” an insider told the outlet. They also said that Emily has fallen for the Saturday Night Live alum’s sense of humor, while Pete “loves how intelligent” Emily is.

As fans know, Emily and Pete are both freshly out of relationships. Emily filed for divorce from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in September, two months after the pair broke up. There have been unconfirmed rumors that Sebastian was unfaithful to Emily, which is allegedly why she ended the marriage. Emily shares son Syvester Apollo Bear, 1, with her ex. She also recently hinted that she is bisexual.

Meanwhile, Pete infamously dated Kim Kardashian, 42, from October 2021 to August of 2022. The Staten Island native became the subject of online attacks by her ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West during their relationship. Before Kim, Pete dated bombshells like Kate Beckinsale, 49, Ariana Grande, 29, Kaia Gerber, 21, Phoebe Dynevor, 27, and Larry David‘s daughter Cazzie David, 28.

