Prince William & Kate Middleton Join King Charles For 1st Remembrance Day After Queen Elizabeth’s Death: Photos

The royal family members attended the annual Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday and the Remembrance ceremony on Sunday.

November 13, 2022 4:50PM EST
Britain's Prince William, left, and King Charles III attend the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in London Remembrance Sunday, London, United Kingdom - 13 Nov 2022
Camilla Queen Consort and Catherine Princess of Wales Remembrance Sunday, Cenotaph Service, London, UK - 13 Nov 2022
Image Credit: Tim Rooke/Isabel Infantes/AP/Shutterstock

Prince William, 40, and Kate Middleton, 40, stepped out for the first Remembrance Day since Queen Elizabeth II died over the weekend. The Prince and Princess of Wales joined King Charles for the annual event, which included the Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall on Nov. 12 and the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall on Nov. 13. The Remembrance Sunday ceremony is held in the United Kingdom to honor those who fought in the military.

Prince William, King Charles
Prince William and King Charles at the Remembrance Day event. ( Isabel Infantes/AP/Shutterstock)

During the appearances, William wore a classic suit and striped tie while Kate wore a black blazer and matching skirt. She had her hair down and accessorized her look with a pearl necklace and dangling earrings. The King also wore a classic black suit with a patterned tie. They wore sleek and military-style black coats as well for the second part of the event.

Camilla, Kate Middleton
Camilla and Kate Middleton at Remembrance Day. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Other attendees of Remembrance Day included King Charles’ sister, Princess Anne, as well as his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort. The former wore a black blazer dress and the latter wore a black dress with accents and a V-neckline in front. They flashed smiles every once in a while as they took in the memorable and bittersweet moments and appeared comfortable to continue the tradition without the late Queen.

Just one day before William and Kate attended Remembrance Day with their family, they were seen enjoying a lunch at a pub near Windsor Castle. They were next to Maggie Caxton, who was celebrating receiving her OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) and her company took to Twitter to tweet about the surprise encounter.

“Congratulations to our chair, Maggie Saxton, who received her OBE from Princess Anne at Windsor Castle yesterday,” the North East Learning Trust wrote alongside a photo of Maggie receiving the honor. “Maggie was thrilled to attend the ceremony and in particular, to find herself sitting beside the Prince and Princess of Wales in the local pub afterwards!”

