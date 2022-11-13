Kate Middleton Honors Late Queen Elizabeth With Jewelry On Remembrance Day: Photos

Kate Middleton, 40, used jewelry to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II on the first Remembrance Day since her death. The Princess of Wales opted to wear the same pieces, which included a pearl necklace and dangling pearl earrings, that she wore to the Queen’s funeral in Sept., when she showed up to the Festival of Remembrance at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Saturday. She paired the pieces with a black blazer and long black skirt as she walked alongside Prince William at the annual event.

The jewelry also belonged to Queen Elizabeth II before her death. She wore the necklace during a state banquet in Bangladesh in 1983 and the Bahrain pearl earrings were a gift to her for her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947. The earrings were made from a shell containing seven pearls gifted to the Queen from the ruler of Bahrain for her wedding in 1947, according to Her Majesty’s Jewel Vault.

They include a large round diamond with a smaller circle diamond hanging below it, and three baguette diamonds hang from there, with three more small diamonds making their way to the dangling pearl. Since the three-strand necklace is also made of pearls, the two pieces match nicely and have been worn together by Kate more than once.

In addition to the Remembrance Day events, Kate wore both the pieces of jewelry to Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021 and just the earrings during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June. Since pearls are usually a symbol of mourning, it’s only fitting that the Princess would choose to wear it at the funerals and the latest Remembrance Day. They went perfectly with her outfits and it was a great way to keep the monarch close.

In addition to the first day of the annual event, Kate, William, and some other royal family members, including King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, attended the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall on Sunday. Kate wore a sleek black coat as she stood beside Camila, who also wore a black coat, during part of the ceremony. They both topped off their looks with headpieces, including a hat for Kate and a fascinator for Camilla.