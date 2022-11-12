Rihanna Rocks Black Mini & Lace Up Sandals Holding Hands With A$AP Rocky For His Whisky Launch: Photos

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky donned fashionable black outfits as they stayed close during the event, which celebrated the release of the rapper's Mercer + Prince blended Canadian whisky.

By:
November 12, 2022 2:39PM EST
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were spotted leaving late night date night at the Ned hotel where they spent a few hours in a private suite.
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky hold hands as they are spotted going to The Fleur Room lounge to party for ASAP's whisky brand Mercer & Prince in West Hollywood. The party was hosted by ASAP Rocky and Whalecard. Rapper ASAP is wearing blue jeans, black dress shoes, a white buttoned up dress shirt and a black leather jacket while smoking a cigarette. Singer Rihanna is dressed in all black as she shows off her braided hair for the event.
Rihanna, 34, supported her boyfriend A$AP Rocky‘s latest project when she showed up to a launch party with him at the Fleur Room. The bash celebrated the release of his new blended Canadian whisky from Mercer + Prince and they both turned heads in matching black fashionable outfits. RiRi rocked a long-sleeved black velvet dress with an opening in the bottom front under a black coat and gloves while A$AP, 34, donned a black leather blazer-style coat over a white top and jeans.

The “Unfaithful” crooner added strappy black wrap around shoes to the look and accessorized with a silver necklace and earrings. She also showed off flattering makeup that included red lipstick and had her hair down. A$AP added black boots to his look and accessorized with sunglasses as he smoked what appeared to be a cigarette some of the time.

The lovebirds were photographed walking outside the launch’s location as they stepped up on a sidewalk. They held hands and didn’t pay much attention to the cameras or onlookers around them. People looked on in awe at the couple, though, and they seemed to definitely capture the most attention during the party.

One day before Rihanna and A$AP’s latest outing, they made headlines when they went on an ice cream date. They visited the European-inspired restaurant called Issima, in Los Angeles, CA, before they went to the ice cream shop and enjoyed their favorite dessert. They again wore stylish outfits for that outing as well, including a black leather jacket and pants for her and a black leather jacket and jeans for him.

When Rihanna and A$AP aren’t attending parties or dinners together, they’re at home taking care of their new son. The proud parents have been very private about the six-month-old tot and haven’t even announced his name yet, but that didn’t stop RiRi from recently gushing over him during a Savage X Fenty promo event. “[It’s] not a chapter, it’s like a new book,” she told Access Hollywood about having a baby. “When he looks at me in my eyes, my whole soul is like…I can’t tell if it’s cold or hot,” the “Umbrella” singer also said. “It’s just like dropping, it’s like amazing.”

