Bradley Cooper Attends Leo DiCaprio’s Birthday With Pal Kate Hudson Amid Reports He’s Back With Irina

Bradley Cooper has been a man about town recently as his latest escapade saw him celebrating Leonardo DiCaprio’s 48th birthday bash in Hollywood on Nov. 11 with buddy Kate Hudson. The Nightmare Alley star was spotted driving the Almost Famous actress to the celeb-studded shindig in his luxury SUV. The adorable pair, who have been friends for over a decade, were all smiles during the trip.

All the way back in 2012, Bradley was seen driving to a Hollywood dinner with Kate, who was engaged to her baby’s father, Matt Bellamy, at the time. While that certainly raised eyebrows, any specualtion of a romance was quickly put to bed. The pair has been working together on a theater project at the time, per Huffington Post. Since then, Bradley and Kate have been spotted on several hang outs together.

Leo’s party follows reports that Bradley has reunited with his ex Irina Shayk after they were spotted on a few dates recently. A source told Page Six that the former couple, who already share 5-year-old daughter Lea, are even trying to have a second child together. “He is on board to expand their family,” a source told the outlet about Bradley. “They are trying to get pregnant.” HollywoodLife cannot confirm the news yet but has reached out to the pair’s representatives for comment.

As fans know, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to have another kid on the way, as the pair sparked more reconciliation rumors when they were spotted in New York at a fashion event. Just a few days later, were snapped together at a Halloween party. At some point on Halloween, the former couple, who first dated from 2015 to 2019, hit the Big Apple pavement to take their adorable daughter Lea trick-or-treating together.

Meanwhile, Bradley brought along Lea for a hangout with Brooke Shields and her two beautiful daughters, Rowan, 19, & Grier, 16. The incredibly gorgeous group had a date at Cafe Cluny in the West Village before taking over the New York streets. It appears Bradley and Brooke made a lasting friendship when they starred together in the horror film The Midnight Meat Train way back in 2008.